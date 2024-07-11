TAIWAN, July 11 - President Lai meets high-ranking foreign officials participating in military training course

On the morning of July 11, President Lai Ching-te met with high-ranking officials from Spanish-speaking countries participating in a training course organized by the Ministry of National Defense. In remarks, President Lai emphasized that Taiwan will continue to enhance its national defense capabilities and strengthen cooperation with other democratic nations as we work together to maintain regional peace and stability. The president expressed hope that the participants will engage in wide-ranging discussions and collaborations and learn from different viewpoints, allowing us to spur further development in our respective countries and become a key force in promoting international peace and stability.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

First, I want to extend a warm welcome to our visitors on behalf of the people of Taiwan and our armed forces. We thank you for making the long trip to take part in this military training course for our international friends. The high-level military, police, and civil service officials participating in the course are from Belize, Guatemala, Paraguay, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Spain. By coming here, you are demonstrating your support for Taiwan, and your presence serves to deepen the friendship between our democratic nations.

The military training course features a very full itinerary. In addition to attending six lectures organized by the National Defense University, you will visit various important institutions and facilities, including government agencies, military bases, and cultural institutions. The purpose of the course is to highlight the close military and security cooperation between Taiwan and its many friends. At present, China poses a rising threat to regional stability, and its gray-zone aggression in the Taiwan Strait and the surrounding region continues to escalate. The situation is a challenge to democracies throughout the world.

My mission as president and commander-in-chief is to ensure that our nation endures and progresses and to safeguard the lives and property of the public. I want to take this opportunity to emphasize to our distinguished guests that Taiwan will continue to enhance its national defense capabilities and strengthen cooperation with other democratic nations as we work together to maintain regional peace and stability.

I hope the military training course will provide opportunities for much more sharing of experiences between Taiwan and other countries. I also hope the participants will engage in wide-ranging discussions and collaborations and learn from different viewpoints, allowing us to spur further development in our respective countries and become a key force in promoting international peace and stability.

Lastly, I once again welcome you all to Taiwan. Your presence puts new energy into our cooperative friendship. I wish you a smooth and successful trip.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Belize Ambassador Candice Pitts, Guatemala Ambassador Oscar Adolfo Padilla Lam, and Minister of the Embassy of Paraguay in Taiwan Adriana Raquel López de Puerta.