Aarav Solutions and Brilansa Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in APAC

Raj Darji - CEO Aarav Solutions

Raj Darji - CEO Aarav Solutions

Alex Hunte - CEO Brilansa

Alex Hunte - CEO Brilansa

Sriram Ramakrishnan Bhavin Patel

Sriram Ramakrishnan Bhavin Patel

Aarav Solutions and Brilansa Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in APAC

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarav Solutions and Brilansa Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in APAC

Aarav Solutions, a global leader in Product Engineering and IT Consulting services, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Brilansa Pte. Ltd., an advisory and business development firm specializing in helping tech startups and scaleups drive growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) markets. This collaboration aims to combine Brilansa’s extensive sales experience and deep understanding of local markets with Aarav Solutions’ cutting-edge technology to drive digital transformation across the region.

Raj Darji, CEO of Aarav Solutions, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Alex Hunte and Brilansa to bring our innovative accelerators to the market. In today’s environment, where the need of the hour is to ‘do more with less’, Alex’s expertise and services will significantly enhance our sales efforts in the APAC region. This partnership is a game changer for us as we look to make substantial inroads in the market.”

Alex Hunte, CEO of Brilansa, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I am excited to team up with such an innovative IT services company as Aarav Solutions. Their accelerators and solutions are transformative, and I look forward to bringing them to the APAC market. Together, we will help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals more efficiently.”

Cutting-Edge Accelerators

At the recent TMForum’s Digital Transformation World (DTW) 2024 event, held from June 18-20 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aarav Solutions showcased their latest innovations, including:

InsightForge - a Generative AI Accelerator for Back Office Tasks: Streamlines billing and revenue management processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs.
• Salesforce Communications Cloud Accelerator: Accelerates the quoting process with natural language input to generate quotes and improves customer experience through advanced automation and integration.
• Smart Asset Lifecycle Management Accelerator: A Hyperledger blockchain solution for managing the lifecycle of assets in an immutable manner, providing transparency, preventing fraud, and ensuring optimal utilization and reduced downtime.

The DTW 2024 event, themed around Generative AI, highlighted the industry’s embrace of GenAI, with many telecommunications companies, both big and small, in advanced stages of implementation. Aarav Solutions conducted 60 demos of their GenAI Accelerator and welcomed over 80 customers and prospects, engaging in enriching discussions on the latest innovations. The positive reception from customers has already led to ongoing engagements with several telecom companies.

Sriram Ramakrishnan, CTO of Aarav Solutions, highlighted the technological advancements, “Our accelerators represent cutting-edge technology that addresses real-world challenges. Many of our customers have attested to their capabilities at events like DTW and beyond. Partnering with Alex and Brilansa will enable us to showcase these innovations to a broader audience in APAC, driving significant value for our clients.”

Bhavin Patel, COO of Aarav Solutions, emphasized the operational benefits, “The philosophy of ‘doing more with less’ requires automating numerous back-office processes across various domains. Our accelerators significantly enhance daily operations for back-office teams. This partnership with Alex is pivotal in extending these benefits to the APAC region, making it a game changer for our sales efforts.”

Why Choose Aarav Solutions?

- Collaborative Co-Creation: We believe in co-creating solutions that align with your vision, fostering a collaborative partnership for sustainable success.
- Expertise Across Industries: With a team of seasoned professionals, we bring expertise across diverse industries, ensuring tailored solutions that resonate with your sector-specific challenges.
- Agile and Scalable Solutions: Our agile approach allows for flexibility and scalability, ensuring that our generative AI services can grow and adapt with your evolving business needs.
- Client-Centric Focus: At the heart of our approach is a client-centric focus, where we prioritize understanding your unique requirements and delivering solutions that exceed expectations.

About Aarav Solutions
Aarav Solutions is a global Product Engineering and IT Consulting services provider, catering to industries such as Telecommunications, Banking & Finance, Government, and Utilities. As experts in Oracle BRM and Oracle E-Business Suite, Aarav Solutions has a proven track record of successful implementations and numerous industry accolades. Their innovative Co-create Labs initiative, which includes a co-investment model for rapid adoption of Generative AI and Blockchain technologies, represents a paradigm shift in digital transformation.

About Brilansa
Brilansa helps tech startups and scaleups expand into the APAC markets with a deep understanding of local challenges and opportunities and a track record of delivering accelerated growth. They provide market research, business development, strategic planning, and sales execution services to help innovative companies maximize business potential in the region. Brilansa’s tailored strategies and comprehensive range of services enable clients to achieve success in new markets.

For more information, please contact:
• Aarav Solutions - Marketing Team: marketing@aaravsolutions.com, cocreate@aaravsolutions.com
• Brilansa - Alex Hunte: alex@brilansa.com

Sriram Ramakrishnan
Aarav Solutions
+17324765416 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Aarav Solutions at DTW 2024

You just read:

Aarav Solutions and Brilansa Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in APAC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sriram Ramakrishnan
Aarav Solutions
+17324765416 ext.
Company/Organization
Aarav Solutions
33 Wood Avenue South, Iselin,
New Jersey, New Jersey, 08830
United States
+1 732-476-5416
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Aarav Solutions is a global Product Engineering and IT Consulting services provider. Our clientele comes from a broad array of industries - Telecommunications, Banking & Finance, Government, Power and Utilities among various other B2B segments. Our goal is to enable organizations in their digital transformation journey, leveraging our domain knowledge and software engineering proficiency. Recently, we launched our innovative Co-create Labs. This initiative represents a paradigm shift in how digital transformation is approached, featuring a unique co-investment model. This model facilitates a collaborative partnership with our clients, sharing risks and rewards equally, and ensuring a committed path to achieving rapid success in adopting Generative AI and Blockchain technologies. Through Co-create Labs, we don't just offer our technical expertise; we invest alongside our clients in realizing quick wins and long-term strategic advantages. This approach is tailored to meet the evolving needs of enterprises looking to harness the potential of emerging technologies while mitigating the inherent risks of innovation. Aarav Solutions continues to be a trailblazer, not just in delivering cutting-edge solutions but also in fostering a culture of co-creation and shared success. Our awards and industry recognitions stand testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and the success of our clients.

Aarav Solutions

More From This Author
Aarav Solutions and Brilansa Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in APAC
Aarav Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Ideagen Lucidity to Enhance Smart City Offerings
View All Stories From This Author