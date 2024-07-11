Aarav Solutions and Brilansa Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in APAC
Aarav Solutions, a global leader in Product Engineering and IT Consulting services, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Brilansa Pte. Ltd., an advisory and business development firm specializing in helping tech startups and scaleups drive growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) markets. This collaboration aims to combine Brilansa’s extensive sales experience and deep understanding of local markets with Aarav Solutions’ cutting-edge technology to drive digital transformation across the region.
Raj Darji, CEO of Aarav Solutions, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Alex Hunte and Brilansa to bring our innovative accelerators to the market. In today’s environment, where the need of the hour is to ‘do more with less’, Alex’s expertise and services will significantly enhance our sales efforts in the APAC region. This partnership is a game changer for us as we look to make substantial inroads in the market.”
Alex Hunte, CEO of Brilansa, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I am excited to team up with such an innovative IT services company as Aarav Solutions. Their accelerators and solutions are transformative, and I look forward to bringing them to the APAC market. Together, we will help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals more efficiently.”
Cutting-Edge Accelerators
At the recent TMForum’s Digital Transformation World (DTW) 2024 event, held from June 18-20 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Aarav Solutions showcased their latest innovations, including:
• InsightForge - a Generative AI Accelerator for Back Office Tasks: Streamlines billing and revenue management processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs.
• Salesforce Communications Cloud Accelerator: Accelerates the quoting process with natural language input to generate quotes and improves customer experience through advanced automation and integration.
• Smart Asset Lifecycle Management Accelerator: A Hyperledger blockchain solution for managing the lifecycle of assets in an immutable manner, providing transparency, preventing fraud, and ensuring optimal utilization and reduced downtime.
The DTW 2024 event, themed around Generative AI, highlighted the industry’s embrace of GenAI, with many telecommunications companies, both big and small, in advanced stages of implementation. Aarav Solutions conducted 60 demos of their GenAI Accelerator and welcomed over 80 customers and prospects, engaging in enriching discussions on the latest innovations. The positive reception from customers has already led to ongoing engagements with several telecom companies.
Sriram Ramakrishnan, CTO of Aarav Solutions, highlighted the technological advancements, “Our accelerators represent cutting-edge technology that addresses real-world challenges. Many of our customers have attested to their capabilities at events like DTW and beyond. Partnering with Alex and Brilansa will enable us to showcase these innovations to a broader audience in APAC, driving significant value for our clients.”
Bhavin Patel, COO of Aarav Solutions, emphasized the operational benefits, “The philosophy of ‘doing more with less’ requires automating numerous back-office processes across various domains. Our accelerators significantly enhance daily operations for back-office teams. This partnership with Alex is pivotal in extending these benefits to the APAC region, making it a game changer for our sales efforts.”
Why Choose Aarav Solutions?
- Collaborative Co-Creation: We believe in co-creating solutions that align with your vision, fostering a collaborative partnership for sustainable success.
- Expertise Across Industries: With a team of seasoned professionals, we bring expertise across diverse industries, ensuring tailored solutions that resonate with your sector-specific challenges.
- Agile and Scalable Solutions: Our agile approach allows for flexibility and scalability, ensuring that our generative AI services can grow and adapt with your evolving business needs.
- Client-Centric Focus: At the heart of our approach is a client-centric focus, where we prioritize understanding your unique requirements and delivering solutions that exceed expectations.
About Aarav Solutions
Aarav Solutions is a global Product Engineering and IT Consulting services provider, catering to industries such as Telecommunications, Banking & Finance, Government, and Utilities. As experts in Oracle BRM and Oracle E-Business Suite, Aarav Solutions has a proven track record of successful implementations and numerous industry accolades. Their innovative Co-create Labs initiative, which includes a co-investment model for rapid adoption of Generative AI and Blockchain technologies, represents a paradigm shift in digital transformation.
About Brilansa
Brilansa helps tech startups and scaleups expand into the APAC markets with a deep understanding of local challenges and opportunities and a track record of delivering accelerated growth. They provide market research, business development, strategic planning, and sales execution services to help innovative companies maximize business potential in the region. Brilansa’s tailored strategies and comprehensive range of services enable clients to achieve success in new markets.
For more information, please contact:
• Aarav Solutions - Marketing Team: marketing@aaravsolutions.com, cocreate@aaravsolutions.com
• Brilansa - Alex Hunte: alex@brilansa.com
Sriram Ramakrishnan
Aarav Solutions
+17324765416 ext.
Aarav Solutions at DTW 2024