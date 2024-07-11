TAB Bank Empowers a Michigan-based Global Manufacturer with a $7 Million ABL Facility

OGDEN, Utah, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank has provided a new asset-based lending (ABL) facility to a premier international contract manufacturer based in Michigan. TAB’s flexible financial solutions will significantly accelerate the company’s growth and success.



This ABL facility features a credit limit of $7 million. This financial support will enable the manual/semi-automated assembly manufacturer to further improve its operations and continue to deliver exceptional process design and supply chain management expertise.

The manufacturer’s global reach allows it to engineer, manufacture, assemble and deliver solutions for its clients. Renowned for its custom metal fabrication and machining services, the company serves various industries including automotive, office furniture, classroom seating and optical silicone products. Its extensive service offerings include laser cutting, welding, injection molding, wire processing and upholstery. The facility will also strengthen a company division that focuses on developing and manufacturing premium optical silicone products for transportation, commercial lighting, machine vision and appliance industries.

