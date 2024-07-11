Netcoins USA Expansion Update, OTC Hiring

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero is pleased to provide an update on Netcoins USA’s expansion and Sales team hires.



Netcoins USA will announce its official USA expansion go-live date this month

To better serve the needs of OTC and Business clients, Netcoins is adding the Web channel to its USA platform, in addition to its Mobile Applications

Netcoins has hired Erin Self and Michael Kitt to join its OTC Sales and Trading team adding more coverage across the Canadian and the US markets

The Netcoins OTC Sales team will be attending Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville, TN

Netcoins continued with its integration with Zero Hash during Q2 per the plan, while continuing to trade in the 16 U.S. states it operates in. Netcoins strategically added several new features in addition to utilizing Zero Hash for licenses and infrastructure as part of its re-launch. As part of the re-launch of Netcoins USA and the growth of the OTC Sales team, Netcoins will be attending Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville Tennessee .

Netcoins will be completing the following steps ahead of going live across the United States:

Comprehensive testing of all of the integrations and flows with Zero Hash

Migrating existing OTC and Business clients to the Zero Hash-supported platform

Adding additional Liquidity to the platform with new partners

Launching its updated Netcoins USA website

Adding new coins for trading that were not previously available

Implementing dedicated Individual and Business onboarding flows for clients

Launching Netcoins USA on the Web and Mobile (Netcoins USA was previously Mobile only)



About Netcoins USA and Zero Hash

Netcoins USA signed an agreement with Zero Hash to expand across 48 states, with over 60 crypto assets available for trading.

to expand across 48 states, with over 60 crypto assets available for trading. Zero Hash provides infrastructure and licensing as a service through partnerships with Netcoins which allows Netcoins to utilize their Money Transmission Licenses (MTLs) through a licensing agreement

Netcoins will continue to operate as usual before cutting over to the Zero Hash licensing and infrastructure in the USA.

Netcoins USA will provide services to retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients through a bespoke client management support model.

Netcoins is expanding its OTC Sales team in Canada and the United States to capitalize on Netcoins USA’s expansion and positive tailwinds in the North American crypto market.

“We have been planning our hiring efforts around the re-launch of Netcoins USA, giving us deeper reach into the US market”, said Netcoins CEO Fraser Matthews. “Both of our hires are strategic, bringing crypto industry veterans to join our Netcoins OTC Sales and Trading team. Erin is based in the United States and joins us from Lazard Asset Management and BlockFi where she has focused on Institutional Clients. Mike resides in Vancouver, bringing deep sales and operational experience on both sides of the border.”

Netcoins OTC Trading update video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0w1QkStODUo

About Erin Self

Erin Self is a crypto industry veteran, joining Netcoins from Lazard Asset Management where she was the Vice President in the Institutional Client Group. Erin has also held Senior positions with BlockFi and BNY Mellon where she focused on Digital Assets and Private Wealth Management. Before joining the Financial Industry, Erin was a United States Air Force Services Specialist. Erin is based in New York and holds a FINRA SIE, National Futures Association Series 31, FINRA Series 63 and FINRA Series 7 in addition to a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

About Michael Kitt

Michael (Mike) Kitt is a crypto native with experience in Business Development and building Bitcoin businesses. Michael has worked in Consulting and Business Development with Kairos Technologies, DigitalMint and Honey Badger ATM. Before working exclusively within the Crypto Industry, Michael spent over 4 years with Canaccord Genuity Group as a Business Development Manager. Michael has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria, is a Cryptocurrency Tracing Certified Examiner and is a Certified Bitcoin Professional.

