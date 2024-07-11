Latham Group, Inc. Expands Senior Leadership Team with Key Appointments

NEW HIRES STRENGTHEN THE COMPANY’S BRANDING AND SALES CAPABILITIES

LATHAM, N.Y., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that it has named Gail Conroy as Vice President of Marketing. It also has named Joshua Rickaby as Sales Director, primarily responsible for driving our fiberglass awareness and market penetration strategy in the Sand States.



Ms. Conroy has over 20 years of experience as a business marketing professional and has worked with some of the world’s most well-known brands. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Marketing for the Americas at Caesarstone where she led the development and execution of brand and product marketing strategies. Prior to that, she held senior positions at LG Electronics where she led brand strategy development as Head of Marketing for multiple categories, IRI Worldwide where she was Vice President of Client Insights providing strategic consultation to clients in the consumer packaged goods industry, and Samsung where she was Director of Brand and Consumer Marketing.

Mr. Rickaby has over 20 years of experience in the pool industry and a proven ability to increase sales and drive business growth. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Sales and New Product Development at the world’s largest pool builder, Premier Franchise Management, where he led a $750 million business unit. Prior to that, he was the Director of Specialty Products at Fluidra where he led product management for three brands within the company and served on the Executive Leadership Team. Prior to Fluidra, Mr. Rickaby held State Manager positions at Maytronics and Poolrite Equipment in Australia.

“Both Gail and Josh represent excellent additions to the Latham team. These talented professionals bring a wealth of very relevant experience to our company and will contribute to accelerating our business priorities, including furthering fiberglass adoption, increasing our presence in the Sand States, and strengthening Latham’s brand and positioning in the marketplace,” said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,800 employees across over 24 locations.

