Reservoir Announces Publishing Deal With Songwriter-Producer Aaron Zuckerman

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR), an award-winning independent music company, today announced a new publishing deal with renowned Platinum-selling producer and songwriter Aaron Zuckerman. The deal includes Zuckerman's recent co-write, "White Claw" by Yung Gravy and Shania Twain, along with the majority of Yung Gravy's upcoming album and other future works.



Having launched his career in Los Angeles, Zuckerman has established himself as a sought-after writer-producer across diverse genres. Zuckerman recently received a Gold record certification for "Devil Doesn't Bargain" by Alec Benjamin, and his impressive portfolio includes notable works, such as Lil Wayne's "Dreams" from the #1 album Funeral, Bebe Rexha's "2 Souls On Fire" featuring Quavo from her Platinum certified album Expectations, and Bryce Vine's "Glamorama." He also has releases with Liam Payne, LANY, MGK, Hunter Hayes, Travis Barker, BBNO$, DNCE, Walk The Moon, Quinn XCII, Leah Kate, Wiz Khalifa, Willie Jones, Rico Nasty, Cheat Codes, Blackbear, and others that have further solidified his reputation in the industry.

Zuckerman’s creative contributions also extend to "Write One" by Karley Scott Collins featuring Keith Urban, released under Sony Nashville. Upcoming projects include collaborations with BRELAND, Shaboozy, Koe Wetzel, Brantley Gilbert, Josh Ross, Lecade, Lovelytheband, and more. Zuckerman also made his Stagecoach debut this year alongside Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Ben Burgess, who has enlisted Zuckerman to executive produce his upcoming album.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Reservoir, Zuckerman commented, "I’m immensely proud of our team and the groundbreaking work we’re accomplishing in Nashville. My dedication to crafting exceptional music continues to grow, and Reservoir mirrors that same passion in the best possible way!"

Reservoir Executive Vice President of Creative John Ozier added, “Aaron is an incredibly talented creator and equally hard worker. He continues to showcase his dexterity in working across genres and attracting collaborators, both established and fresh on the scene, alike. We are thrilled to be Aaron’s publishing home and look forward to providing him high touch creative support to help him rise even higher.”

Reservoir Executive Vice President, Global Creative Director Donna Caseine also said, “We are delighted to welcome Aaron to Reservoir. His versatility is a testament to his talent. We are eager to collaborate closely, across offices and genres, fostering even more opportunities and connections for him with creators all over the world.”

Zuckerman is managed by Scott Yarmovsky at SongsYouLike Management in Los Angeles, CA.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 150,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

