Miami-Dade County Public School District Strengthens Emergency Response with CRG's Critical Incident Mapping Technology

Third-Largest U.S. District Bolsters Campus Security for 573 Schools

MIAMI and HAMILTON, N.J., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Response Group (CRG) , the nation’s leader in critical incident mapping data, announced today that it has partnered with Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), the nation’s third-largest school district, to implement cutting-edge critical incident mapping technology across the District’s 573 schools. This initiative aims to address critical gaps in emergency response by providing accurate location data essential for effective incident management. Without this precise and up-to-date information, emergency response efforts are hindered by inaccurate or unavailable building blueprints, leading to potential delays, confusion, and friction at the scene of an incident.



CRG is renowned for its critical incident mapping techniques, which are rooted in best practices from U.S. special operations forces and championed by a leadership team with decades of military and law enforcement experience commanding strategic missions in chaotic environments. Leveraging this background, CRG has developed advanced methodologies and technologies to create precise, accurate floor maps for every school in the Miami-Dade district. These detailed maps are designed to significantly enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of emergency response efforts by ensuring that both school personnel and first responders can speak a common language about the nature and location of an emergency, whether medical, fire, or a potentially violent event

"Most schools have multiple security layers in place, but the first layer often overlooked is having accurate emergency maps readily available to first responders," said Dr. Guillermo Muñoz of M-DCPS. "CRG’s mapping technology ensures that police, paramedics, and EMTs can navigate our school campuses with precision, significantly reducing response times during emergencies."

CRG's critical incident mapping is compatible with security platforms in use across the safety ecosystem, from mobile apps, to 911 center/PSAP systems, to public safety software used by first responders, allowing them all to view and communicate from the same map regardless of uniform or software tool. This integration is pivotal in enabling cohesive communication and collaboration among responders, enhancing situational awareness and decision-making.

"We are honored to support Miami-Dade County Public Schools in bolstering their security infrastructure," said Mike Rodgers, CEO and co-founder of CRG. "Our mission is to equip schools and first responders with the tools they need to respond swiftly and effectively to any emergency situation. By leveraging advanced mapping technology, we are setting a new standard for situational awareness and operational efficiency during critical incidents."

CRG has already mapped over 14,000 schools nationwide, with M-DCPS being the latest to benefit from its innovative technology. The mapping process, currently underway, is slated for completion in time for the 2024-25 school year.

For more information about CRG’s critical incident mapping technology and its impact on school safety, visit crgplans.com .