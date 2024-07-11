Navigating the Crossroads: China’s Mineral Pursuit in Afghanistan and the US Concerns

As the US-led NATO forces withdrew, China stepped into Afghanistan, focusing on exploiting mineral resources, including lithium, crucial for green technologies like electric vehicle batteries. This move has raised geopolitical tensions and also concerns about the ethical trade-offs between economic development and cultural preservation.

In the intricate tapestry of Afghanistan’s history, where the threads of conflict and resilience are intricately woven, a new chapter is unfolding with the departure of the US-led NATO forces since August 2021. Afghanistan is a nation riven by decades of war, without basic infrastructure or security; a country in which the majority of the population is grappling with severe economic hardship and poverty is impacting more than 90 percent of the country’s population. The security situation is precarious, but the economic condition is far worse. The US-led NATO forces remained in this country for two decades but were unable to uplift the economic condition of poor Afghans. As this nation seeks stability amid the challenges of a fragile security situation, China has stepped in to fill the vacuum and has ambitiously engaged the Taliban regime since August 2021. China’s engagement in Afghanistan extends beyond maximising economic benefits due to its positioning at the crossroads of Central and South Asia, which is pivotal in its westward expansion, creating an arc “from China’s western regions all the way to the Euphrates, encompassing Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran.”

The situation has sparked a wider debate and raised concerns in the United States, especially regarding strategic rivalry in green energy transition initiatives between the US and China. Afghanistan is home to estimated mineral reserves worth over US$3 trillion, including rich deposits of lithium, copper, iron ore, and rare earth elements crucial for modern technology. In 2010, US government geologists determined that Afghanistan held significant mineral reserves, and dubbed the country as the “Saudi Arabia of lithium,”–an economic source that could begin to help to alleviate the country from poverty. However, little action was taken in this regard during US presence in the region.

With increased domestic and international demand for lithium, and to diversify its supply chains, China has come to see Afghanistan as a potential treasure trove. In January 2023, a Chinese company secured a significant $450 million deal to explore and exploit mineral reserves in northern Afghanistan. Another deal in the pipeline since April 2023 promises a $10 billion investment to explore lithium deposits, aiming at creating 120,000 direct jobs, plus some infrastructure buildings. These moves align with China’s broader ambition to extend its economic and political influence globally, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative.

The great opportunity in mineral exploration is not without challenges, encompassing heritage preservation, geopolitical dynamics, religious extremism, and the delicate equilibrium between economic growth and cultural legacy. Mines identified at Mes Aynak, for instance, are spread over an archaeological site that occupies a vast and ancient Buddhist monastery complex around the Baba Wali Mountains. The archaeological sites dimple multiple hills and are scattered across more than 100 acres, sitting directly on top of an estimated $80-100 billion worth of copper and other minerals. The excavations have focused primarily on sites from the late Kashan to late Hindu Shahi periods, from around the 2nd to the 9th century CE. The nineteen sites discovered so far include dozens of temples and monasteries filled with painted murals, elaborate stupas, and hundreds of statues, many in an extraordinary state of preservation, but too fragile to be moved. Beyond the geopolitical chessboard, the narrative delves into the heart of Afghanistan’s rich heritage. The Mes Aynak mines, sitting atop an ancient Buddhist monastery complex, harbor treasures worth billions but also pose an ethical dilemma. The excavation site reveals a cultural tapestry spanning centuries, raising profound questions about the ethical trade-off between economic development and the preservation of Afghanistan’s invaluable cultural legacy.

Tamim Asey, a senior visiting research fellow at King’s College London, expresses his concerns about the Afghan mining ministry’s inability to effectively manage and oversee such contracts. Although unlike the previous Taliban regime and its policies towards Buddhist sites, the current de facto Taliban government has emphasised its intention to preserve the archaeological remains at these site. Tamim Asey cautions that such deals could lead to “corruption, mismanagement, and environmental disasters.”

Meanwhile, the potential geo-strategic risks and geopolitical implications associated with Chinese investment have prompted careful scrutiny from US authorities, concerned that China’s deepening involvement could reshape the regional landscape, potentially at the expense of US interests. The fine balance between economic opportunities and geopolitical considerations emerges as a critical challenge for both nations.

Washington’s objectives face even greater concerns regarding Chinese investment and its increasing involvement and influence in the region due to its strained relationship with the Taliban. The lack of transparency and sustainable practices in Chinese investments, as indicated in a George W. Bush Institute’s recent report, may lack potency when considering similar malpractices and embezzlement that were routine during NATO’s presence in Afghanistan. While legitimate concerns exist about Chinese investments potentially strengthening the Taliban regime, Washington needs to be tactfully select in its strategy for Afghanistan. Given China’s provision of income and outreach to grassroots communities, it is necessary to reflect on how Chinese investment may impact regional stability. Without providing an alternative option to this poverty-stricken, war-torn land, jeopardising communities in dire need of investment will undermine human security.

Moving forward necessitates achieving a harmonious balance between fostering economic development and safeguarding Afghanistan’s rich heritage. Both China and the United States face the shared challenge of navigating this complex terrain, requiring diplomatic finesse.

As the narrative unfolds, it prompts the need for a broader global discussino on the ethical dimensions of prioritising financial gains over the conservation of Afghanistan’s cultural legacy. Stakeholders are urged to seek a delicate equilibrium that respects the nation’s past while forging a path towards a more stable and prosperous future.

Dr Seema Khan focuses on South Asian relations and the broader global context, reflecting her commitment to advancing knowledge in the realms of politics and international relations.

This article is published under a Creative Commons Licence and may be republished with attribution.