European Commission welcomes a twelve-month roaming extension for affordable calls to and from Ukraine

The European Commission welcomed the fifth prolongation for another twelve months of the voluntary agreement between 22 European and seven Ukrainian telecommunications operators. The signatories of the agreement further undertake to mutually reduce tariffs for cross-border calls to ensure that refugees from Ukraine can stay connected across borders.

The Commission, together with the NCEC, the Ukrainian national regulatory authority, facilitated the agreement.

The latest data provided by the Body of European regulators of electronic communications (BEREC) shows European operators continue to offer free SIM cards to refugees, free international calls to Ukraine, and monthly packages usable in the host country. They also provide smartphones, power banks, and laptops to refugees or support charity organisations. Despite the decrease in incoming traffic, difficulties in maintaining the subscriber base, as well as the necessity to invest in network restoration on top of other negative consequences of Russia’s ongoing illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, UA operators continue to offer free or greatly reduced roaming services focused on customers’ needs.

The Commission encourages all operators to join the agreement. An updated list of signatories can be found here.

In parallel, Ukraine is working to fully align its legislation in the field with EU acquis, which is expected in the coming months. Subject to a favourable assessment by the European Commission, endorsed by Member States, and a final decision by the EU-Ukraine Association Committee, Ukraine will become part of the EU roaming area.

