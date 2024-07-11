Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,961 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Crash involving Bristol Police Cruiser

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:24B5003111                                               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brittani Barone

STATION: New Haven Barracks                                      

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: July 10, 2024, at 2354 hours

STREET: Silver Street

TOWN: Monkton (Monkton Ridge)

WEATHER: Heavy rain           

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet with flowing water

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Officer Armin Nukic

AGE: 35 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Roof

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On June 10, 2024, at approximately 2354 hours, Officer Armin Nukic was on duty and operating a Bristol Police Department cruiser. Officer Nukic was traveling north on Silver Street in the town of Monkton during a period of heavy rain and flooding roadways. While traveling, Officer Nukic came upon powerlines and a pole that were down and across the roadway, blocking the roadway. In his attempts to avoid colliding with the downed powerlines, the cruiser went onto the shoulder of the northbound lane, which due to the heavy rain and flowing water gave way. The cruiser rolled approximately 30 feet down the embankment. Officer Nukic was able to exit the vehicle. The cruiser sustained damage to the sides and roof. Officer Nukic was transported to Porter Medical Center as a precaution and later released.

 

The Vermont State Police was assisted by Bristol Police Department, Hinesburg Police Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Charlotte Rescue, Green Mountain Power and Dupont's Towing.  

 

No additional information from VSP is available at this time. All further questions should be directed to the Bristol Police Department.


 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Crash involving Bristol Police Cruiser

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more