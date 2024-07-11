New Haven Barracks / Crash involving Bristol Police Cruiser
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:24B5003111
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brittani Barone
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: July 10, 2024, at 2354 hours
STREET: Silver Street
TOWN: Monkton (Monkton Ridge)
WEATHER: Heavy rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet with flowing water
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Officer Armin Nukic
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Roof
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 10, 2024, at approximately 2354 hours, Officer Armin Nukic was on duty and operating a Bristol Police Department cruiser. Officer Nukic was traveling north on Silver Street in the town of Monkton during a period of heavy rain and flooding roadways. While traveling, Officer Nukic came upon powerlines and a pole that were down and across the roadway, blocking the roadway. In his attempts to avoid colliding with the downed powerlines, the cruiser went onto the shoulder of the northbound lane, which due to the heavy rain and flowing water gave way. The cruiser rolled approximately 30 feet down the embankment. Officer Nukic was able to exit the vehicle. The cruiser sustained damage to the sides and roof. Officer Nukic was transported to Porter Medical Center as a precaution and later released.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by Bristol Police Department, Hinesburg Police Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Charlotte Rescue, Green Mountain Power and Dupont's Towing.
No additional information from VSP is available at this time. All further questions should be directed to the Bristol Police Department.