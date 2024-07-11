New Haven Barracks / Crash involving Bristol Police Cruiser

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:24B5003111

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brittani Barone

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 10, 2024, at 2354 hours

STREET: Silver Street

TOWN: Monkton (Monkton Ridge)

WEATHER: Heavy rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet with flowing water

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Officer Armin Nukic

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Roof

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 10, 2024, at approximately 2354 hours, Officer Armin Nukic was on duty and operating a Bristol Police Department cruiser. Officer Nukic was traveling north on Silver Street in the town of Monkton during a period of heavy rain and flooding roadways. While traveling, Officer Nukic came upon powerlines and a pole that were down and across the roadway, blocking the roadway. In his attempts to avoid colliding with the downed powerlines, the cruiser went onto the shoulder of the northbound lane, which due to the heavy rain and flowing water gave way. The cruiser rolled approximately 30 feet down the embankment. Officer Nukic was able to exit the vehicle. The cruiser sustained damage to the sides and roof. Officer Nukic was transported to Porter Medical Center as a precaution and later released.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by Bristol Police Department, Hinesburg Police Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Charlotte Rescue, Green Mountain Power and Dupont's Towing.

No additional information from VSP is available at this time. All further questions should be directed to the Bristol Police Department.



