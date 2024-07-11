Rectitude Celebrates Completion of Initial Public Offering with Nasdaq Bell Ringing Ceremony

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectitude Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: RECT; the “Company” or “Rectitude”), a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial products, today announced that its management team participated in a Nasdaq Bell Ringing Ceremony at Capella Singapore. Nasdaq investor relations and IPO director for Asean, Hiren Krishnani, attended the ceremony. The bell ringing ceremony highlights the Company’s successful initial public offering and listing on Nasdaq. The Company began trading on Nasdaq on June 21, 2024 under the ticker symbol “RECT”.

“This bell ringing ceremony marks a historic moment for all of us at Rectitude as we celebrate our successful listing on Nasdaq, one of the world’s premier equity markets,” said Jian Zhang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Rectitude. “This represents the result of years of effort and dedication that our entire team has put into growing the Company. We are now looking forward to our next chapter and how we will provide long-term value for our shareholders and continue to solidify our position as the leading provider of safety and industrial solutions in Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia.”

A replay of the ceremony will be available on the Company’s website at: https://ir.rectitude.com.sg/presentations/

About Rectitude

Founded in 1997 in Singapore, Rectitude is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude’s products and solutions are marketed to a wide array of distributor networks and end markets, both in Singapore and increasingly throughout the Southeast Asian region, including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.rectitude.com.sg

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Rectitude

Investor Relations

Email: ir@rectitude.com.sg

Jackson Lin

Lambert Global

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jlin@lambert.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f314df7-e1a9-4efa-9a0b-4799935813ae