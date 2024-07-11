Mobiquity Technologies and Adfuel Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Growth

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ) ("the Company"), a leader in data intelligence and advertising technology, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Adfuel Inc., a premier digital advertising agency known for customized solutions across diverse industries. This partnership designates each company as the other's preferred service provider.



Under this collaboration, Adfuel will become Mobiquity Technologies' preferred agency partner. Adfuel will run a significant portion of its U.S. ad campaigns using Mobiquity’s programmatic advertising platform. In turn, Mobiquity will provide Adfuel with technological support and preferred volume pricing.

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to work with the professionals at Adfuel. This partnership leverages our combined strengths, enabling a broader range of advertisers to utilize our cutting-edge technology, make informed decisions, and optimize their strategies in real-time for better outcomes."

Daniel Pasco, CEO of Adfuel Inc., shared his excitement: "We are delighted to partner with Mobiquity as their preferred agency. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to our wide array of clients, from our small and midsized clients to our enterprise level and national brands alike. By combining our agency expertise with Mobiquity’s next generation technology, we aim to set new standards in the digital marketing landscape. Together, we will drive engagement, enhance brand visibility, and maximize ROI across various industries. We anticipate this relationship significantly improving both company’s bottom line."

Adfuel excels in creating tailored digital marketing strategies that increase engagement and brand visibility, ensuring maximum ROI. With Mobiquity’s dedicated team and innovative solutions, the partnership is poised to redefine excellence in digital marketing.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ) is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the advertising and data technology sector. It boasts a vast audience database accessible to marketers and advertisers, thanks to its subsidiaries. Its platforms, Advangelists , Mobiquity Networks , AdHere and MobiExchange , offer innovative programmatic advertising technologies and insights into consumer behavior, along with automated ad management and multi-channel delivery capabilities. For more details, visit the Mobiquity Technologies website.

About Adfuel Inc

Adfuel Inc. is a leading digital advertising agency specializing in providing customized solutions for clients across diverse industries. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and results-driven strategies, Adfuel Inc. helps businesses thrive in the digital landscape.

Safe Harbor Statement

