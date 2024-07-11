Counter-UAV (C-UAV) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.6% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Vertical (Military & Defence, Commercial, Homeland Security), by Interdiction (RF Jamming, GNSS Jamming, Laser & Projectile, Collision Drone, Combined Interdiction Elements), by Technology (Radar Technology, Radio-Frequency (RF), Infrared (IR) Technology, Acoustic Technology, Electro-Optical (EO), Combined Sensors), by Platform (Ground-Based: Fixed, Ground-Based: Mobile, Hand-Held, UAV-Based) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies.

The global counter-UAV (C-UAV) market is estimated at US$1,154.0 in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Growing Penetration of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Warfare

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, have become increasingly prevalent in modern warfare. They offer numerous advantages, including the ability to conduct reconnaissance, gather intelligence, and carry out precision strikes without putting human pilots at risk. As a result, many militaries around the world are investing in UAV technology and incorporating them into their strategies.

One of the main benefits of UAVs is their ability to provide real-time surveillance and intelligence gathering capabilities. They can be equipped with high-resolution cameras and other sensors that allow them to collect detailed information on enemy positions, movements, and activities. This information can then be used to plan and execute more effective military operations. This is expected to increase need for advanced counter-UAV technologies over the forecast period.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/c-uav-market-2024/#download_sampe_div

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 385-page report provides 132 tables and 205 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the counter-UAV (C-UAV) market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Counter-UAV (C-UAV). Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including vertical, interdiction, technology, and platform and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing counter-UAV (C-UAV) market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rising Drone Industry to Counter Terrorism and Prevent Illicit Activities

The drone industry has seen significant growth in recent years, not just for recreational use or commercial applications, but also for purposes related to national security and public safety. As technology advances, drones are becoming an increasingly vital tool in the global effort to counter terrorism and prevent illicit activities.

Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and other sensors can provide real-time surveillance in areas suspected of terrorist activity. They can operate at different altitudes and are often less noticeable than manned aircraft, making them useful for covert operations. Drones are being used to monitor vast stretches of national borders, especially in remote areas where it's difficult to station human patrols. They can detect smuggling activities, unauthorized crossings, and trafficking operations.

Rising Need to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Power plants, water treatment facilities, and other critical infrastructure can be vulnerable to drone-based threats. This can range from surveillance to more malicious activities like dropping harmful payloads. The protection of critical infrastructure has always been a high priority for governments and private enterprises around the world. Critical infrastructure refers to the assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, so vital to a nation that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on national security, economic security, public health, or safety. Given the evolving landscape of threats and the increasing interconnectedness of our world, the urgency to protect these assets has grown significantly.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/c-uav-market-2024/

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Collaboration and Partnerships Between Leading Companies

Collaboration and partnerships among leading companies are crucial in driving the Counter-UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) market. Companies collaborate on R&D projects to innovate and develop advanced counter-UAV technologies. This includes improved detection, identification, and neutralization systems. Partnerships allow companies to share their technological expertise, leading to the creation of more effective and efficient counter-UAV solutions.

By combining their products and technologies, companies can offer integrated solutions that provide comprehensive counter-UAV capabilities, including radar systems, jamming devices, and AI-driven detection software. Collaborations enable the development of customized solutions tailored to specific needs and applications, such as military, commercial, or civilian use.

On May 2024, HENSOLDT, a leading sensor solution provider, announces its collaboration with Singapore’s HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency), to drive the advancement of Rapid Deployable Counter UAV Systems (CUAS) for urban environment. This collaboration is a response to the ever-increasing threat posed by over-the-counter drones.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the counter-UAV (C-UAV) market are Airbus, BAE Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Dedrone, DroneShield, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, High Point Aerotech, Honeywell International, Indra Sistemas SA, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), L3Harris Technologies, Leidos Holdings, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, and Thales Group. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On June 2024, BAE Systems unveiled NavStorm-M, a gun-hardened integrated anti-jamming GPS receiver for artillery, bombs, missiles and unmanned systems. NavStorm-M features a layered protection approach using beamforming, anti-spoofing, resiliency and software assurance.

On August 2023, Elbit Systems awarded a contract worth approximately $55 million to supply multi-layered ReDrone Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to the Netherlands.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com . Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Defence sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com