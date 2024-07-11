Skye Bioscience to Host Virtual KOL Event, “Metabolic Rewiring with CB1 Inhibition,” on July 24th

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel classes of therapeutic drugs that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will host a virtual KOL event entitled “Metabolic Rewiring with CB1 Inhibition” on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET.



The KOL event will feature Louis J. Aronne, MD, FACP (Weill Cornell Medicine), Marcus DaSilva Goncalves, MD, PhD (NYU Langone Health), Lee M. Kaplan, MD, PhD (Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth), and Beverly Tchang, MD (Weill Cornell Medicine), who will discuss the current treatment landscape for obesity, including the role of peripheral CB1 inhibition as a differentiated mechanism.

The event will focus on the scientific rationale for Skye’s Nimacimab peripheral CB1 inhibitor, the clinical experience, and the Phase 2 study design for Nimacimab as a monotherapy and in combination with a GLP-1R agonist. Dosing for the Phase 2 trial is expected to begin in Q3 2024.

A question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

Advanced registration is required to participate in the webcast and can be completed by clicking here . For those unable to listen live, a replay of the call will be available.

If you would like to submit a question for the Q&A session, please email:

questions@lifesciadvisors.com.

KOL Biographies:

Louis Aronne, MD, a leading authority on the treatment of obesity, is the Sanford I. Weill Professor of Metabolic Research at Weill Cornell Medical College. He directs the Center for Weight Management and Metabolic Clinical Research and is an adjunct appointment at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Aronne is Founder and CEO of BMIQ, a weight control program. He has authored over 60 papers and book chapters on obesity and edited the National Institutes of Health Practical Guide to the Identification, Evaluation, and Treatment of Overweight and Obesity in Adults.

Marcus DaSilva Goncalves, MD, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of Systemic Metabolism Research at NYU Langone Health. He is a physician-scientist with expertise in the systemic pathways that regulate body weight, muscle mass, and metabolism. His lab uses preclinical models and human samples to develop novel treatments for diseases like obesity, cachexia, and cancer. As a practicing endocrinologist, Dr. Goncalves regularly cares for patients with obesity, diabetes, and cancer experiencing endocrine complications, including cachexia and other metabolic diseases.

Lee Kaplan, MD, Ph.D., is a Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Obesity Medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, and Director of the Dartmouth Weight and Wellness Center. He is the Chair of the U.S. Obesity Medicine Fellowship Council, Director of the Boston Course in Obesity Medicine, and Chairman Emeritus of the Campaign to End Obesity. He is a member of external advisory and steering committees for numerous academic, clinical and corporate obesity research and clinical programs. Dr. Kaplan has authored over 250 papers; his group pioneered the development of rodent models that contributed to our understanding of clinical, biological and genetic predictors of patient response to various obesity therapies.

Beverly Tchang, MD, is a triple board-certified physician focusing on obesity medicine and an Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell. Since 2018, she has treated patients and trained professionals in endocrinology and obesity. Dr. Tchang's nationally recognized expertise has led her to extend her knowledge and experience as an advisor to companies, entrepreneurs, and investors who want to learn about modern weight management.

About Nimacimab

Nimacimab is a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that acts as a negative allosteric modulator to inhibit CB1 signaling in the periphery. Inhibition of CB1 has shown anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and metabolic mechanisms of action with potential to address a broad range of diseases with notable unmet medical needs such as obesity, chronic kidney disease, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of the endocannabinoid system to treat diseases with metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic processes. Backed by specialist life science investors, Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with significant clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye plans to start a Phase 2 clinical trial in obesity in Q3 2024 for Nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1, comparing monotherapy and combination arms of Nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist. For more information, please visit: https://www.skyebioscience.com.

