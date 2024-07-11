Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market on Track to Surpass USD 50.3 billion by 2034 at a moderate CAGR of 5.6% | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Advances in personalized medicine approaches are leading to tailored treatments and dietary recommendations for individuals with lactose intolerance. The rise of e-commerce and online retailing provides convenient access to lactose-free products and supplements globally.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc.-, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The lactose intolerance treatment market (유당불내증 치료제 시장) was projected to attain US$ 27.7 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 5.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 50.3 billion . Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic capabilities can enhance early detection and treatment of lactose intolerance. Ongoing research in nutrition and digestive health offers opportunities for developing new treatment modalities and dietary management strategies.

Increasing understanding of genetic predispositions to lactose intolerance and their implications for personalized treatment approaches. Rising healthcare expenditure globally, allowing more individuals to afford diagnostic tests and treatment for lactose intolerance. Growing preference for natural and organic lactose-free products, driving innovation in product formulations and ingredients. Development of functional foods fortified with lactase enzymes or prebiotics to aid digestion and improve gut health.

Expansion of non-dairy milk alternatives (e.g., almond milk, soy milk) and dairy products with reduced lactose content. Integration of digital health solutions, such as mobile apps for symptom tracking and dietary management, enhancing patient engagement and adherence to treatment. Investment opportunities in research and development of new treatment modalities, including probiotics and gene therapies. Growth potential in expanding distribution networks for lactose-free products through supermarkets, pharmacies, and specialty health stores.

Utilization of telemedicine and telehealth platforms for remote consultations and management of lactose intolerance symptoms, particularly in underserved regions. Rising incidence of food allergies and sensitivities, including lactose intolerance, prompting dietary modifications.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Development of personalized nutrition plans and dietary supplements tailored to individuals with lactose intolerance based on genetic profiling and health data.

Increasing demand for clean label products with transparent ingredient sourcing and minimal additives.

Exploration of complementary therapies such as acupuncture and herbal remedies for managing lactose intolerance symptoms.

Opportunities for healthcare providers to integrate lactose intolerance management into primary care practices and gastroenterology specialties.

Market Trends for Lactose Intolerance Treatment

By treatment type, the enzymatic lactose supplements segment is expected to boost the growth of the lactose intolerance treatment market (乳糖不耐症治療市場).

Enzymatic lactose supplements, such as lactase enzyme tablets or drops, effectively help individuals digest lactose-containing foods without discomfort. Their convenience and ease of use contribute to their popularity among consumers.

As awareness about lactose intolerance grows, more individuals are diagnosed early, leading to increased demand for enzymatic supplements as a primary treatment option.

Manufacturers continue to innovate with different formulations and strengths of enzymatic supplements, catering to varying levels of lactose intolerance severity and consumer preferences.

In terms of indication type, the primary lactose intolerance segment is expected to augment the market growth.

Primary lactose intolerance, also known as adult-onset lactose intolerance, is the most common form globally, affecting a significant portion of the adult population. This high prevalence drives demand for effective treatment options.

Primary lactose intolerance is prevalent across various ethnic groups, regions, and age groups, contributing to a broad consumer base for lactose intolerance treatments.

Individuals with primary lactose intolerance often adopt lactose-free or reduced-lactose diets and use lactase enzyme supplements to manage symptoms, driving market growth for these products.

Global Market for Lactose Intolerance Treatment: Regional Outlook

North America

Growing awareness about lactose intolerance symptoms and improved diagnostic techniques lead to more individuals seeking diagnosis and treatment options.

Increasing health consciousness among consumers, leading to higher demand for lactose-free and reduced-lactose products and treatments.

Asia Pacific

Diverse dietary habits across Asia Pacific countries create opportunities for manufacturers to introduce culturally relevant lactose-free products.

countries create opportunities for manufacturers to introduce culturally relevant lactose-free products. Shifts towards Westernized diets and increased consumption of dairy products in emerging economies contribute to higher prevalence of lactose intolerance, driving market growth.

Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the lactose intolerance treatment market is dynamic, characterized by innovation, strategic partnerships, and a focus on expanding market presence to meet the growing demand for effective lactose intolerance management solutions worldwide. The following companies are well known participants in the lactose intolerance treatment market:

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc

Amgen Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Macleods

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Lupin

Walter Bushnell

Nature’s Way

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profarma

Recordati

Key Developments

In 2024, Nestlé SA launched its new precision fermentation dairy protein powder named 'Better Whey' under the 'Orgain' brand. This innovative product, categorized as a lactose-free whey isolate, marks Nestlé's latest offering in the dairy protein market.

launched its new precision fermentation dairy protein powder named 'Better Whey' under the 'Orgain' brand. This innovative product, categorized as a lactose-free whey isolate, marks Nestlé's latest offering in the dairy protein market. In 2023, The Brooklyn Creamery debuted a range of specialty milks aimed at meeting the demand from consumers seeking wholesome options that are lactose-free.

Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market Segmentation

Treatment Type

Food Supplements

Enzymatic Lactose Supplements

Others

Indication Type

Primary Lactose Intolerance

Secondary Lactose Intolerance

Congenital Lactose Intolerance

Developmental Lactose Intolerance

Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others (Academic Institutes, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

