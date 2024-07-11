MAG Provides Update on Silver King Fire In Piute County, Central Utah

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or “MAG Silver”) reports that its Deer Trail Project in central Utah is being affected by the Silver King Fire in Piute County. In an abundance of caution, exploration operations at the Deer Trail Project have been temporarily paused, with all personnel safe and the Deer Trail site secure. MAG will continue to carefully monitor the situation and comply with all local directives. The Company does not expect this temporary pause in operations to have a material impact on the business.



MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian mining and exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG Silver is a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day (tpd) Juanicipio mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world’s premier silver mining camp, where in addition to mining and processing operations, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG Silver is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

