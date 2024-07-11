Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

MONTREAL, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, after the markets close. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day, August 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Details of the Conference Call

Via the internet at www.corporate.stingray.com

Via telephone: (+1) 800-717-1738, Toronto (+1) 289-514-5100 or New York (+1) 646-307-1865

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, September 07, 2024, by dialing (+1) 888-660-6264, Toronto (+1) 289-819-1325 or New York (+1) 646-517-3975 and entering passcode 24798.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America’s largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.corporate.stingray.com.





Contact information: Mathieu Peloquin Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications Stingray Group Inc. (514) 664-1244, ext. 2362 mpeloquin@stingray.com