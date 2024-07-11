St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on Protected Profession X2, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4005338
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally & Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/11/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mills Trace Rd
VIOLATION: Assault on a Protected Profession, Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Christopher Costa
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT
VICTIM: Troy Cochran
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/10/2024 at approximately 2234 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a crash in Peacham. While on scene firefighters with the Peacham Fire Department advised me that down the road a male (Costa) had assault a Danville Firefighter while working an active scene and left to his residence. When Troopers arrived at Costa's residence, he was extremely aggressive with Troopers. While being detained Costa began resisting, after a brief struggle Costa was placed in handcuffs and arrested on the above listed charges. Costa was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. He was processed and transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex on $5,000 bail. Costa is scheduled to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/11/2024 at 1230.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2024 at 1230
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111