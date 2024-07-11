St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on Protected Profession X2, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4005338

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally & Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/11/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mills Trace Rd

VIOLATION: Assault on a Protected Profession, Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Christopher Costa

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT

VICTIM: Troy Cochran

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/10/2024 at approximately 2234 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a crash in Peacham. While on scene firefighters with the Peacham Fire Department advised me that down the road a male (Costa) had assault a Danville Firefighter while working an active scene and left to his residence. When Troopers arrived at Costa's residence, he was extremely aggressive with Troopers. While being detained Costa began resisting, after a brief struggle Costa was placed in handcuffs and arrested on the above listed charges. Costa was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. He was processed and transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex on $5,000 bail. Costa is scheduled to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/11/2024 at 1230.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2024 at 1230

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

