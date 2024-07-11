Queen by Pinar Eren Wins Bronze in A' Furniture Design Awards
Pinar Eren's Bench Design Recognized for Excellence in Furniture Design by Prestigious A' Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The esteemed A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced Pinar Eren as a Bronze winner in the Furniture Design category for her exceptional work titled Queen. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Eren's design within the furniture industry, celebrating its innovation, craftsmanship, and aesthetic appeal.
Queen's triumph in the A' Furniture Design Awards underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the furniture industry. The design's harmonious blend of materials, geometric precision, and gentle curves aligns with the demand for furniture that seamlessly combines form and function. This recognition serves as a testament to the design's potential to positively influence industry standards and practices.
Pinar Eren's Queen bench showcases a meticulous selection of materials, effortlessly blending the elegance of black marble with the weathered charm of tumbled brass. The head and coffee table sections exclusively feature marble, accented by a wooden panel extension, while the foot section incorporates aged brass, evoking a sense of timeless endurance. This unique combination of elements creates a design that stands out in the market, offering both visual appeal and practical functionality.
The Bronze A' Design Award for Queen serves as motivation for Pinar Eren and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition inspires them to further explore the possibilities of material combinations and push the boundaries of furniture design, without implying dominance over the industry. It fosters a commitment to creating designs that enhance the user experience and contribute positively to the furniture landscape.
About Pinar Eren
Pinar Eren, a 38-year-old interior architect from Turkey, graduated from the faculty of architecture. With a passion for creating products that stand out in spaces, Eren aims to capture people's attention and represent her unique taste through her designs. Her design philosophy embraces simplicity, focusing on making beautiful combinations using basic components effectively. Eren finds joy in collaborating with her children, painting products, and designing together.
About Pinarch Design
Pinarch Design, the brand of interior architect Pinar Eren, presents a series dominated by geometric lines, combining beloved leather materials with different textures in its original collection. With a masculine and minimalist stance, the brand's poufs and coffee tables effortlessly change the atmosphere of a space. Pinarch Design's fusion style emerges from the meeting of cold-looking materials with warm details, bringing clear lines to living spaces. Eren distinguishes herself through her sculptural designs, reflecting her unique perspective by blending multiple elements such as leather, marble, metal, and textile.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality in the Furniture Design category. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution, innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, environmental sustainability, originality, production efficiency, space optimization, adaptive design, cultural relevance, inclusive design, technological integration, material exploration, user experience enhancement, craftsmanship excellence, design versatility, safety considerations, cost-effectiveness, and market potential. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to distinguished designs that showcase the skill, experience, and resourcefulness of their designers.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from all countries, aiming to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to creating a better world through the power of good design.
