PHILIPPINES, July 11 - Press Release

July 11, 2024 Statement of

SENATOR RAMON BONG REVILLA, JR.

on the future of POGOs "Susuportahan po natin ang magiging desisyon ng adminstrasyon sa kapalaran ng mga POGO. "We leave the future of these POGOs to the full discretion of the President and the Executive. They are in the best position to weigh the pros and cons of shutting down this industry. But based on the recent findings and revelations, the obvious conclusion is that the country will be better off without them. "Dapat lang masiguro ng gobyerno ang magiging kalagayan at transition ng mahigit-kumulang 20,000 filipino workers sa mga POGO na madidisplace para matiyak na sila'y patuloy na magkakaroon ng trabaho."