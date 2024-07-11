PHILIPPINES, July 11 - Press Release

July 11, 2024 Tolentino: town councilor who reported about 'hit-and-run' incident in Bajo de Masinloc has passed away Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino reported on Thursday (July 11) that the town councilor who first alerted him about the case of the two fishers who figured in the 'hit-and-run' incident in Bajo De Masinloc, has passed away. Tolentino shared the news during an event in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, where President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr, led the distribution of government assistance for thousands of fishers and farmers from the provinces of Cavite and Rizal. "Medyo malungkot na balita. Konsehal ito ng.. San Marcelino, Zambales, si Councilor Ly Aquino.. ay pumanaw na," Tolentino told the audience, referring to San Marcelino Sangguniang Bayan member, Aleysander Aquino. Aquino's passing last July 10 was confirmed in a post on the official Facebook page of the San Marcelino Public Information Office. Link: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/TG8Zv1ck96HiQ9jV/?mibextid=xfxF2i The senator recalled that after receiving the information from Aquino, he immediately contacted the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to request assistance to locate and rescue the fishers, whom Aquino identified as brothers Roberto and Jose Mondeñedo of Subic town. The PCG was able to rescue Roberto, 47, who managed to survive by hanging on to a 'payao' for three days. His brother Jose, 45, remains missing as of this writing. Finally, Tolentino appealed to the audience to include in their prayers the safety of what he called the country's 'frontliners' in the West Philippine Sea - including members of the PCG and Philippine Navy, and the fisherfolk who venture out to sea to earn a living, in spite of the great risks they face. "Isama na rin po natin sa panalangin na nawa sila'y maging ligtas sa araw-araw na ginagawa nila, dahil ang araw-araw na ginagawa nila ay para po sa bansang Pilipinas, para po sa ating lahat," he stressed. Tolentino is the principal author and sponsor of the bill which seeks to declare the country's rights and entitlements over its maritime zones, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the historic 2016 Hague arbitral ruling which favored the Philippines. The landmark bill, called the Philippine Maritime Zones Law (SBN 2492), is included in the priority measures of the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).