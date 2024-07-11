CNBC Names Biz2Credit Among Top 250 Global Fintech Companies for Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit is proud to announce that for the second year in a row, the company has been named to CNBC’s new list of Top 250 Global Fintech Companies.



Citing the past year as “a transformative one for financial technology,” CNBC, which partnered with market research firm Statista, released this year’s list on July 10, 2024. The World’s Top Fintech Companies 2024 includes companies big and small, across eight categories: Alternate Finance, Banking Solutions, Business Process Solutions, Digital Assets, Financial Planning, Neobanking, Payments, and Wealth Technology.

Biz2Credit is recognized in the Alternative Finance category, consisting of digital platforms that offer companies and consumers a way to raise money online, using technologies like the cloud and AI algorithms. The category includes crowdfunding platforms, non-bank lending institutions that provide capital to businesses, and platforms that facilitate personal loans funded by private or institutional investors via online platforms as an alternative to traditional lending.

Biz2Credit was among the 40 companies in the Alternative Finance category, which included firms based in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Ireland, France, The Netherlands, Portugal, Croatia, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Mexico, India, Hong Kong (SAR, China), Malaysia, Indonesia, and Australia.

“I am excited to share that Biz2Credit was named to CNBC's Top 250 Global Fintech Companies for the second year in a row. This honor is reflective of the impactful work our company continues to deliver,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit and Biz2X.

“From our commitment to providing small businesses with the best financing options and technology to our global collaboration with strategic partners like Mastercard to transform the digital lending landscape,” Arora added. “As Biz2Credit, Biz2X, and our Frontiers of Digital Finance (FDF) event series continue to grow internationally, we are proud to be leaders in FinTech and beyond.”

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has helped thousands of companies access more than $8 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading Biz2X technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or LinkedIn , Facebook , and X (formerly Twitter) @Biz2Credit .