Iveco Group partners with Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology to accelerate innovation

Turin, Italy, and Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, 11th July 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces a new research and development partnership with the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST), a research and technology organisation under the auspices of the Luxembourg Ministry of Higher Education and Research. The collaboration will be performed through LIST’s Sustainable Composite Materials and Manufacturing Innovation Centre (SCMM-IC), an initiative co-funded by the Luxembourg Ministry of the Economy and the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER). It will concern sustainable and lightweight composite materials for transport applications.

SCMM-IC focuses its activities on these materials as key enablers towards net zero-emission mobility. As such, they carry out application-driven research, development and innovation activities in close collaboration with large OEMs in the automotive, rail, aeronautics and space sectors. Through the agreement, Iveco Group and SCMM-IC will jointly define and develop material technologies meeting the needs of the future generations of Iveco Group’s vehicles.

The collaboration between Iveco Group and LIST will span over the next four years. While the initial activities related to sustainable and lightweight composite technologies will involve IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group, the partnership is intended to encompass all brands within the Group.

Composite materials offer a multitude of key benefits to the transport sector. One of the primary advantages is weight reduction, enabling enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Additionally, the technology developments will consider maintenance and repairability aspects, enabling cost savings and prolonged service life compared to metallic components. Integrating composite materials into vehicle design will allow Iveco Group brands to improve their performance and efficiency, whilst lowering their TCO in order to offer customers ever more sustainable and cost-effective solutions.

About LIST

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a research and technology organization (RTO) under the auspices of the Ministry of Higher Education and Research, and its mission is to develop competitive and market-oriented prototypes of products and services for public and private stakeholders.

With nearly 680 employees, 77% of whom are researchers or innovators from all over the world, LIST is active in the fields of information technology, materials, space resources and the environment, and works across the entire innovation chain, from basic and applied research to technology incubation and transfer.

By transforming scientific knowledge into intelligent technologies, data and tools, LIST:

• helps European citizens make informed choices

• helps public authorities make decisions

• encourages companies to develop

For more information about the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology, please visit: https://www.list.lu/

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

