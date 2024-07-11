Ductile Iron Pipes Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 15.34 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR

Integration of Smart Technologies to Increase in Ductile Iron Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency.

Rockville, MD, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global Ductile Iron Pipe Market is estimated at US$ 9.33 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 15.34 billion by the end of 2034.

Ductile iron pipes represent a vital component of water and wastewater infrastructure globally, providing robust solutions for the efficient transportation of fluids. The ductility of the material allows for deformation without fracture, making it well-suited for a wide range of applications. The ductile iron pipe market is driven by rapid urbanization, industrial development, and sustainable water management practices.

Integration of advanced technologies, such as smart sensors for real-time monitoring, is a prominent trend in the ductile iron pipe market. This enhances the efficiency and maintenance of ductile iron pipe systems, providing valuable data for proactive decision-making.

Rapid urbanization and the need for modernized water and wastewater infrastructure globally are driving the demand for ductile iron pipes. Growing awareness of water scarcity issues emphasizes the importance of efficient water distribution systems. Ductile iron pipes, known for their durability and minimal water loss, address these concerns, driving the overall market growth.

Stringent regulations mandating the use of durable and corrosion-resistant materials in water infrastructure projects are further supporting the adoption of ductile iron pipes

Key Takeaways from the Ductile Iron Pipe Market Study:

Global demand for ductile iron pipes is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is estimated at US$ 1.91 billion in 2024.

Sales of ductile iron pipes in Japan are projected to reach US$ 472.3 million by 2034-end.

Zn/Zn-Al + bitumen/epoxy ductile iron pipe demand is projected to reach a market value of US$ 8.35 billion by 2034.

“Need for the replacement of aging water and wastewater infrastructure, particularly in developed countries, is creating profitable opportunities for ductile iron pipe producers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Ductile Iron Pipe Market:

Key industry participants like Construtec Ductile, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Duktus (Wetzlar) GmbH & Co. KG, Tata Metaliks Saudi Arabian AMINTIT, U.S. Pipe Saint Gobain PAM, Jindal SAW Ltd., Kubota Corporation McWane Inc., CNBM International Corporation, Electrotherm Electrosteel Steels Ltd., Rashmi Metaliks, Svobodny Sokol Poland, Kurimoto, Ltd., are driving the ductile iron pipe industry.

Winning Strategy:

Established companies such as Saint-Gobain PAM, McWane Inc., Kubota Corporation, and Jindal SAW Ltd. are leading the market. These companies are focusing on technological innovations, diversifying product portfolios, and global market expansion to maintain a strong market position.

Collaborations, partnerships, and strategic alliances are also some of the tactics that are expanding the profits of key market players. Mergers and acquisitions are further helping them expand their geographic presence and diversify their product offerings.

Ductile Iron Pipe Industry News:

Major competitors in the market for ductile iron pipes are using a range of tactics to increase their profitability, market share, and level of competition. To boost quality, save costs, and increase production efficiency, industry leaders are investing in state-of-the-art manufacturing methods for ductile iron pipes.

Businesses are also proactively boosting their footprint in developing nations as the demand for infrastructure development rises. Companies can take advantage of a variety of opportunities and reduce the risk associated with volatility in local markets by establishing a worldwide footprint.

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ductile iron pipe market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on diameter (DN 80 to DN 300, DN 350 to DN 600, DN 700 to DN 1000, DN 1200 to DN 2000, DN 2000 and above), application (potable water distribution, sewage & wastewater, irrigation, mining, centrifugal DI pipes, others), external protection (Zn/Zn-Al + bitumen/epoxy, PE, PU, ceramic epoxy, electrosteel), and sales channel (direct sales, indirect sales), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Protective Coating Market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach US$ 46.51 billion by the end of 2033.

HDPE Pipes Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period. Furthermore, this market is estimated to cross the valuation of USD 30.44 billion by end of 2032.

Ductile Iron Pipe Sales Outlook for Europe is calculated to reach a value of US$ 1.31 billion in 2024. The European market is forecasted to advance at a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$ 1.96 billion by 2034.

Ductile Iron Pipe Sales Outlook for Latin America is evaluated at US$ 1.03 billion in 2024 and are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 1.71 billion by 2034-end.

Ductile Iron Pipe Sales Outlook for Middle East & Africa is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 906.3 million in 2024. The MEA market is approximated to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach US$ 1.49 billion by the end of 2034.

Ductile Iron Pipe Sales Outlook for North America rising at a CAGR of 4.5%, ductile iron pipe sales in North America are projected to increase from US$ 1.67 billion in 2024 to US$ 2.59 billion by the end of 2034.

