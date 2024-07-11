HAG - Fraud - forms

All instances of actual and suspected Tenancy Fraud should be recorded in a register and reported to the Department’s Social Housing Policy Branch via email to socialhousingpolicy@communities-ni.gov.uk using the form TF1 (Initial Notification of Tenancy Frauds to DfC). The Association is also required to provide a quarterly update via email to socialhousingpolicy@communities-ni.gov.uk using form TF2 (Quarterly Update on Tenancy Fraud Cases) as requested by the Department.