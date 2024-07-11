HAG - Fraud - forms

All instances of actual and suspected Tenancy Fraud should be recorded in a register and reported to the Department’s Social Housing Policy Branch via email to socialhousingpolicy@communities-ni.gov.uk using the form TF1 (Initial Notification of Tenancy Frauds to DfC). The Association is also required to provide a quarterly update via email to socialhousingpolicy@communities-ni.gov.uk using form TF2 (Quarterly Update on Tenancy Fraud Cases) as requested by the Department.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.