Senate Bill 1009 Printer's Number 1813

PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - including the chairman and

commissioners and the Bureau of Safety

and Enforcement.

State appropriation............ 88,386,000

The following Federal augmentation

amounts, or as much thereof as may be

necessary, are specifically

appropriated to supplement the sum

authorized to be billed to utilities

for the operation of the commission:

(1) "Natural Gas Pipeline Safety" -

To enforce the regulations of the

Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Act.

Federal appropriation........... 4,045,000

FEDERAL APPROPRIATION........... 4,200,000

(2) "Motor Carrier Safety."

Federal appropriation........... 2,016,000

(3) "IRA - TRANSMISSION SITING

PROGRAM."

FEDERAL APPROPRIATION........... 1,500,000

Any Federal funds which the

Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission

receives pursuant to these

appropriations shall not be reimbursed

to any utility.

SECTION 2. THIS ACT SHALL APPLY RETROACTIVELY TO JULY 1,

2024.

Section 2 3. This act shall take effect July 1, 2024, or

immediately, whichever is later. IMMEDIATELY.

