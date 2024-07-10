TAIWAN, July 10 - President Lai sends condolences to Guatemala following severe flooding

In response to recent flooding which has caused casualties and damage to infrastructure in the Republic of Guatemala, Presidential Office Spokesperson Wen Lii (李問) on July 10 conveyed deep sympathy and concern on behalf of President Lai Ching-te.

Spokesperson Lii stated that President Lai expressed concern regarding the severe flooding, indicating that Taiwan knows well the pain and challenges brought on by natural disasters, and that we fully understand the importance of immediate aid and reconstruction. Noting that the torrential rains have resulted in casualties, and landslides have caused damage to people’s homes, cut off roads, and damaged bridges, the spokesperson said that President Lai has requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to relay condolences from the government and people of Taiwan to the government of Guatemala. He said the president has also asked relevant agencies to continue monitoring the disaster situation so that necessary assistance can be provided, in hopes that affected areas can return to normalcy as early as possible.