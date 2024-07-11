MPD Searching for Suspects in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community help to locate suspects in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense.

On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at approximately 8:08 a.m., one of the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The suspect produced a handgun and threatened the victim. The victim refused to comply with the suspect’s demands and the suspects fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24105582

