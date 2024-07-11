To-Increase Becomes STAEDEAN: Rebranding to Revolutionize Software Delivery with Microsoft AI

Advanced AI Technologies Promise Faster, More Efficient Solutions for Modern Businesses

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To-Increase, a leading global SaaS provider for Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications, is proud to announce its rebranding to STAEDEAN (pronounced: STAY-DEE-en). This strategic move follows the acquisition of AX for Pharma in April 2023 and reflects the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and superior customer service.

The rebranding to STAEDEAN marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, heralding a new era of growth and technological advancement. Central to this transformation is the integration of advanced Microsoft AI technologies that will revolutionize product development. With these enhancements, STAEDEAN aims to cut software implementation times by as much as 50% and deliver 25% more value to clients, making its suite of applications the most significant competitive advantage for customers.

"Rebranding to STAEDEAN is more than just a name change; it's a pledge to our customers and partners," said Luciano Cunha, CEO of STAEDEAN. "Our new identity symbolizes our commitment to harnessing the power of AI to create intelligent solutions that drive efficiency and growth at scale. As one of the leading ISVs in the Microsoft global ecosystem, we are poised to redefine market expectations and deliver unparalleled value."

The comprehensive rebranding effort includes a new typographic logo and user-focused websites that integrate existing brands into a cohesive, authoritative voice and culture. This new branding strategy reflects STAEDEAN's modernized identity and underscores its dedication to delivering transformative digital solutions.

"We are excited about this new chapter in STAEDEAN's evolution," commented George Brown, CMO of STAEDEAN. "Our transition to the STAEDEAN brand, complemented by AI-driven product innovations, will significantly enhance the value of our offerings. This rebranding reaffirms our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions embedded within the Microsoft ecosystem."

STAEDEAN's updated product positioning offers solution packages across equipment rental, life sciences, and manufacturing industries, and data solutions for various sectors. This revamp simplifies the selection process for customers, ensuring they easily find the best possible solutions to their complex business challenges.

"With our new brand and specialized websites, we are streamlining access to our offerings, empowering customers to pinpoint solutions that align with their unique needs," added George Brown. "This strategic evolution enriches our customer experience and reinforces our role as a trusted partner in their digital transformation journey."

Sameer Verma, GM, Head of Products for Dynamics 365 AI ERP at Microsoft, expressed his enthusiasm for the rebranding: “STAEDEAN’s rebranding marks an exciting chapter in our collaboration. By leveraging Microsoft AI technology within its embedded solutions, STAEDEAN has meticulously identified areas for improvement in the implementation process, resulting in faster and more efficient solutions. This enhanced collaboration around AI enables both companies to accelerate learning and technological advancements. The new brand provides a robust platform for ongoing AI-driven product development, and demonstrates how Microsoft AI technologies are innovative and transformative in software development and delivery. In a cloud-first, AI-driven technology world, STAEDEAN ensures that its clients remain at the forefront of innovation, continuously benefiting from the latest advancements.

With over 2200 customers globally, 250 dedicated professionals, a presence in 45 countries, 15 years in the Microsoft Dynamics Inner Circle, and a remarkable customer satisfaction score of 94%, STAEDEAN is poised to expand its influence. The new brand promises to address regional challenges and support customers as they pursue globalization.

At STAEDEAN, we are dedicated to transforming business operations through our innovative ERP solutions embedded within the Microsoft ecosystem. Specializing in the rental, life sciences, and manufacturing industries, and with an employee base of over 250, we deliver functionality to meet industry-specific needs and resolve complex challenges. Our data solutions enhance integration, migration, governance, security, and analytics, providing a solid foundation for organizations across various sectors.

By partnering with STAEDEAN, you gain access to intelligent, transformative solutions that drive efficiency, compliance, and growth, ensuring operational excellence and competitive advantage.

