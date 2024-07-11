FDH Aero Expands Bremen, Germany, Operations to Serve as Center of Excellence for EMEA Region

Newly expanded facility furthers FDH Aero’s commitment to simplifying the supply chain and providing customers with global reach and local support

BREMEN, Germany, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense OEMs and aftermarket customers, has expanded its facility in Bremen, Germany, to become a Center of Excellence for the EMEA region. The facility is part of an overall strategy to establish Centers of Excellence in key regions around the globe, furthering the company’s commitment to simplifying the industry’s supply chain with global reach and local support for its customers.



“The launch of the Bremen Center of Excellence represents a significant milestone in the advancement of our global capabilities, and we commend the local management and staff for a tremendous job,” said FDH Aero President and CEO Scott Tucker. “The renovations to transform this full-service, multi-product distribution center have effectively tripled FDH’s warehouse capacity in Europe.”





"This milestone broadens our reach across key segments, from commercial aerospace to defense,” said Björn Anders, Managing Director - EMEA. “As a vital player in this ecosystem, we aim to expand our footprint and invest in a streamlined, sustainable, long-term supply chain for our customers.”

Equipped with an expansive inventory profile, with a team of local industry experts, the center will serve as a central point of contact for FDH Aero’s EMEA customers, supporting their access to FDH Aero’s global parts catalog. To drive efficiencies, this center will also be integrating the Montpellier, France-based FDH Aero brand, Société AHE Inc. (“AHE”), into this location, which will now function under the FDH Aero brand.

“The Center of Excellence highlights FDH Aero’s commitment to streamlining procurement for the aerospace and defense industry,” Anders added. “Expanding our footprint in EMEA demonstrates our dedication to simplifying the supply chain and enhancing our size, scale and inventory for the long-term success of our customers and suppliers in the region.”

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and value-add services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

