Defense Tactical Radio Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Defense Tactical Radio Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Defense Tactical Radio Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The defense tactical radio market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $24.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The defense tactical radio market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.31 billion in 2023 to $16.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The defense tactical radio market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.

Growth Driver Of The Defense Tactical Radio Market

The rising incidences of cross-border terrorism are expected to propel the growth of the defense tactical radio market going forward. Cross-border terrorism refers to acts of terrorism that are carried out by individuals, groups, or organizations in one country against the citizens, property, or interests of another country, often with the support and sponsorship provided by a third country. Defense tactical radios are used by the military and defense forces to facilitate secure and efficient communication among personnel to counter and mitigate cross-border terrorism acts or attacks.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the defense tactical radio market include RTX Corporation, General Dynamic Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., Motorola Solutions Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., Saab AB, Kongsberg Gruppen, ITT Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Cobham Limited, Iridium Communications Inc., Codan Limited, Tadiran Telecom L.P., Tait Communications Limited, Sepura Limited, ICOM Inc., Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, Datron World Communications Inc., Radmor S.A., Thuraya Telecommunications Company, BK Technologies Inc., Rolta India Limited, Kenwood Corporation.

Major companies operating in the defense tactical radio market are focusing on developing innovations in defense tactical radios, such as the tactical radio extender over satellite solution (T-TAC), to gain a competitive edge in the market. Tactical radio extenders over satellite (T-TAC) play a significant role in defense tactical radios as a tactical satellite communication solution.

Segments:

1) By Type: Handheld, Vehicle-Mounted

2) By Technology: Analog, Digital, Hybrid

3) By Application: Collaborative Chat, Intelligence Gathering, Frequency Hopping, Emergency Communication, Position Tracking, Security

4) By End-User: Military, Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Emergency Services

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the defense tactical radio market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of defense tactical radio.

Defense Tactical Radio Market Definition

A defense tactical radio is a type of communication device designed specifically for military operations and defense applications to ensure effective communication, coordination, and situational awareness in various operational scenarios. Defense tactical radios are used for secure and reliable communication among military personnel, units, and command centers.

