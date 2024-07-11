Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The contrast enhanced ultrasound market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.93 billion in 2023 to $2.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to diagnostic accuracy and sensitivity, non-invasiveness and safety, rising incidence of liver diseases, global increase in aging population, growing preference for non-radiation techniques.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The contrast enhanced ultrasound market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in cardiovascular diseases, increasing applications in pediatric imaging, expanding role in gastrointestinal imaging, growing focus on precision medicine, integration with artificial intelligence.

Growth Driver Of The Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market going forward. Chronic diseases refer to long-term medical conditions that persist over an extended period and require ongoing medical management and care. Contrast-enhanced ultrasound helps provide real-time, detailed images of various chronic diseases, such as liver cirrhosis or vascular diseases associated with hypertension, contributing to more effective long-term management.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the contrast enhanced ultrasound market include General Electric Company, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Canon Medical Systems, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Guerbet, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Esaote S.p.A., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., BK Medical Holding Company Inc., Hitachi Healthcare, Chison Medical Technology Co. Ltd., SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika GmbH, SuperSonic Imagine SA, FUJIFILM Visualsonics Inc., Leriva Pharma SA, Samsung Healthcare, Jodas Expoim Pvt Ltd., nanoPET Pharma GmbH, Alpinion Medical Systems, Acusphere Inc., ContextVision AB, Teratech Corporation, Solstice Pharmaceuticals B.V..

Major companies operating in the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market are developing advanced technologies, such as super-resolution contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) technology, to improve the spatial resolution of CEUS images. The integration of advanced technologies in contrast-enhanced ultrasound enhances diagnostic capabilities, enabling healthcare professionals to obtain more detailed and accurate information about the anatomy, function, and perfusion of tissues and organs.

Segments:

1) By Product: Equipment, Contrast Agent

2) By Technology: Non-targeted, Targeted

3) By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the contrast enhanced ultrasound market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of contrast enhanced ultrasound.

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Definition

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) refers to a medical imaging technique that involves the use of contrast agents or microbubbles to enhance the visibility and clarity of ultrasound images. CEUS can be used to image blood perfusion in organs and measure blood flow rate in the heart and other organs.

