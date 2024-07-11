Girls' Guide to the World Wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award For the Third Consecutive Year
Celebrating Continued Excellence in Women's Travel
This recognition from Tripadvisor is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional, enriching journeys.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Girls' Guide to the World, a leading provider of high-end small group tours for women, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards for 2024, marking the third consecutive year that the company has received this prestigious honor. This award celebrates businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings worldwide on Tripadvisor.
— Doni Belau - CEO
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers. This award is based on genuine feedback from those in the community who have visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.
"We are incredibly honored to be included among travelers’ favorites for the third year in a row," said Doni Belau, travel expert and founder of Girls' Guide to the World. "We owe this remarkable achievement to our wonderful travelers and reviewers whose feedback made this possible. This award reflects the dedication and passion of our team, who work tirelessly to create unforgettable experiences for women exploring the world. This recognition from Tripadvisor is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional, enriching journeys."
With this award, Girls' Guide to the World solidifies its position as a leading provider of bespoke tours for small groups of women (6-10 people), dedicated to creating a strong sense of sisterhood while catering to the unique needs and desires of women travelers. As a female-founded, female-led company, Girls' Guide to the World offers high-end small-group tours to over 40 destinations worldwide. Each trip is meticulously curated to provide an immersive cultural experience that fosters deep connection, while exploring the world in style. The company stands out in the travel industry by going beyond typical tourist attractions, prioritizing the needs and interests of women travelers, and tailoring trips specifically for solo women. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in the positive reviews and repeat clients who choose Girls' Guide to the World year after year.
“Congratulations to Girls' Guide to the World on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “Travelers’ Choice honors businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”
Check out all the 5-star reviews and discover more about Girls' Guide to the World on Tripadvisor.
High-resolution images for press use can be found here.
About Girls' Guide to the World
Girls' Guide to the World is a premier women-only travel company dedicated to providing exceptional travel experiences for women of all ages and backgrounds. Founded by award-winning travel expert Doni Belau, the company specializes in small group trips that offer a perfect blend of luxury, adventure, and cultural immersion. From trekking with Gorillas in Rwanda to temple touring in Bali, Girls' Guide to the World curates around 60 unique trips annually, ensuring each journey is an unforgettable experience. With a focus on gourmet dining, boutique accommodations, and off-the-beaten-path adventures, Girls' Guide to the World creates opportunities for women to connect, explore, and enjoy the beauty of the world together. For more information, visit www.girlsguidetotheworld.com.
