Westminster Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1004649

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/10/2024 @ 1759 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham Rd, Rockingham

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: David L. Vanalstyne

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received several reports of an erratic driver who left the area of Chester, VT, and subsequently crashed on Rockingham Rd, in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers arrived and observed a vehicle with one occupant inside. The occupant was transported to Springfield Hospital for precautionary measures. Troopers were able to identify the operator at the hospital as David L. Vanalstyne (35). While speaking with the operator, Troopers observed signs of impairment. The operator was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and Negligent operation, issued a citation, and released from police custody. Vanalstyne is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/03/2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/03/2024 @ 0830

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

802-722-4600