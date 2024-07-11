Westminster Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1004649
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/10/2024 @ 1759 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham Rd, Rockingham
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: David L. Vanalstyne
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received several reports of an erratic driver who left the area of Chester, VT, and subsequently crashed on Rockingham Rd, in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers arrived and observed a vehicle with one occupant inside. The occupant was transported to Springfield Hospital for precautionary measures. Troopers were able to identify the operator at the hospital as David L. Vanalstyne (35). While speaking with the operator, Troopers observed signs of impairment. The operator was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and Negligent operation, issued a citation, and released from police custody. Vanalstyne is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/03/2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/03/2024 @ 0830
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-722-4600