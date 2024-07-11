SINGAPORE, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 11, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Supported by Paras, an NFT Marketplace on NEAR

OKX Wallet is now supported by Paras, a leading NFT marketplace on the NEAR protocol. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly connect to Paras, providing a secure and efficient channel for engaging with digital collectibles and NFTs.

Benefits of the integration:

Enhanced accessibility : OKX Wallet users can now easily access Paras, making it simpler to explore and purchase digital collectibles

: OKX Wallet users can now easily access Paras, making it simpler to explore and purchase digital collectibles Secure transactions : The integration ensures that all transactions on Paras are secure, leveraging the security features of OKX Wallet

: The integration ensures that all transactions on Paras are secure, leveraging the security features of OKX Wallet Seamless experience: The user-friendly interface of OKX Wallet combined with Paras's diverse marketplace offers a seamless and enjoyable experience for NFT enthusiasts

To connect to Paras, users can simply select ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose ‘OKX Wallet,’ then log into the OKX Wallet via web extension on Chrome or Firefox. This new integration enhances the user experience by offering streamlined access to Paras's extensive marketplace for digital art and collectibles.

Paras is an NFT marketplace that focuses on digital collectibles, starting with digital art cards inspired by real-world trading cards. Over time, Paras has expanded its marketplace to include a wide array of digital assets. By leveraging the NEAR protocol, Paras provides a robust platform for artists and collectors to buy, sell and trade NFTs with ease.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer