Nancy warns vs misuse of mental health claims to evade probes

...says Senate must be vigilant against abuse

Sen Nancy Binay today expressed concern over the use of mental health as a convenient excuse to avoid congressional inquiries and investigations.

According to Binay, similar committees which are holding their respective investigations in aid of legislation must remain vigilant against the misuse of mental health claims to undermine the Senate.

"There has been a concerning trend attempting to use mental health as a way to avoid appearing before the Senate. Ang ayaw po nating mangyari ay magamit ang Senado, at maging precedent," she noted.

This week, the lawyer of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo wrote a Letter of Explanation to the Senate asking Guo to be excused from the ongoing POGO investigation due to health and mental concerns.

She added that using it as a loophole to evade legal responsibilities not only harms the entire process if the inquiry but also perpetuates a stigma against those truly struggling with mental health issues.

"Ang sa akin lang, nakakahiya naman po doon sa mga tunay na may mental health condition. I just would like to reiterate na seryosong usapin ang mental health at hindi ito dapat na ginagamit na dahilan para magsinungaling," Binay pointed out during Wednesday's Senate hearing.

She noted that Guo's non-appearance before the Senate sends a dangerous message that mental health can be manipulated as a legal shield, potentially leading to further stigmatization of mental health conditions.

"Perhaps in the forthcoming hearings, the Senate can designate a government psychologist and psychiatrist to validate medical reports or certifications. Unless there is substantial proof of a severe and incapacitating condition, the state-appointed medical professional can make recommendations to the committee whether or not to require the resource person to appear," Binay explained.

She said it is crucial to strike a balance between understanding genuine mental health issues and preventing their exploitation.