PHILIPPINES, July 11 -
Press Release
July 11, 2024
STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS AS MAYOR ALICE GUO SEEKS SUPREME COURT INTERVENTION July 11, 2024
Our courts are open to all individuals, regardless of nationality. Kaya kahit hindi siya Pilipino, may karapatan pa rin si Mayor Alice Guo na pumunta ng Supreme Court. We await a copy of their petition. On our part, at the Senate, the law is clear: ignoring a subpoena has consequences. Adhering to a subpoena has never been optional.
