Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros as Mayor Alice Guo seeks Supreme Court intervention

July 11, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS AS MAYOR ALICE GUO SEEKS SUPREME COURT INTERVENTION
Our courts are open to all individuals, regardless of nationality. Kaya kahit hindi siya Pilipino, may karapatan pa rin si Mayor Alice Guo na pumunta ng Supreme Court. We await a copy of their petition. On our part, at the Senate, the law is clear: ignoring a subpoena has consequences. Adhering to a subpoena has never been optional.

