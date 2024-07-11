Shipstar Appoints Arul Prabeen Albert As New General Manager
Leadership appointment in line with Shipstar’s growth ambitions and market expansion plans
Honoured to lead Shipstar into its next phase of innovation and growth. The path ahead is clear, and I look forward to working with my team to make Shipstar a key player in the ship chandling market.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shipstar, a leading provider of ship chandling services, has announced today the appointment of Arul Prabeen Albert as General Manager, marking a new chapter in the company's journey. Arul succeeds Simone Guerra who has stepped down from the position and will transition out of Shipstar, effective immediately.
Taking the helm as the new lead for Shipstar is Arul Prabeen Albert, a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience spanning over two decades across diverse industries and locations including the Maldives, Dubai, USA, Spain, Denmark, Singapore, and the Philippines. Reflecting on his new role, Arul stated, "I am honoured to lead Shipstar into its next phase of innovation and growth. The path ahead is clear, the foundation of Shipstar is strong, and I look forward to working with my team to make Shipstar a key player in the ship chandling market.”
Arul started his career in 2003 with Wrist Group, a prominent ship chandling company, in the Maldives, before progressing to various roles in the United States and Spain. After joining Abena, a healthcare and sourcing company, in Denmark, he returned to ship chandling in 2017 joining Seven Seas Singapore as Head of Commercial, where he achieved remarkable results, exceeding revenue targets, and improving profitability. In late 2019, Arul moved to Seven Seas Dubai from Singapore to handle sensitive 3PL projects and as Commercial Manager for Houston.
Shipstar is a leading ship chandling company operating in the UAE, servicing shippers, agencies, captains, cruise vessels, ship owners and ship management companies. An extensive network of suppliers enables them to source a diverse range of products to meet their clients' specific preferences. With a reliable transport network, warehouse facilities, a specialised fleet of trucks, and an experienced team handling procurement with utmost care, Shipstar ensures the availability of required products while maintaining trust, and competitive pricing.
Shipstar’s services include the assessment of vessel requirements, provision of high-quality, spare parts and equipment, procurement and inventory management, emergency response, and maintenance, all while adhering to strict regulations and the highest compliance standards, being ISO22000 certified.
Shipstar is owned by House of Shipping, a consultancy and advisory services company for shipping, logistics, and maritime companies operating out of the UAE and India. This provides Shipstar with access to best-in-class service support across their key primary and support functions.
This strategic appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the industry, which requires more efficient ship chandling solutions, especially during times of supply chain disruptions. Shipstar aims to deliver better customer service and further instil trust among key stakeholders.
