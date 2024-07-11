Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,929 in the last 365 days.

Health, Safety and Welfare Workshop Stage 1, 24 July 2024

Become an NUJ health and safety rep with the union's three-stage training.

This Health & Safety Workshop 1 is for H&S reps to learn more about their role in both recognised and unrecognised workplaces.

All chapel reps are encouraged to complete this strand as part of their training. This is because many issues which members bring to reps have some kind of equality and H&S aspect. In order for reps to know how best to respond, it is important to have a working knowledge of equality and H&S.

Course Outline

  • Share experiences
  • Understand the role of a H&S rep in a recognised or unrecognised workplace
  • Identify an employer’s duties in relation to health, safety and welfare
  • Develop a list of resources

The courses are aimed at any new rep, a member who may be interested in getting more involved in their Chapel or Branch, or a more experienced rep who would like a refresher. The programme is relevant for any rep, whether they are staff or freelance.

 

You just read:

Health, Safety and Welfare Workshop Stage 1, 24 July 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more