Motorist, WVDOH mower seriously injured in crash on I-79

A West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) employee and a motorist were life-flighted to the hospital after a pickup truck struck a WVDOH mower on Interstate 79 near the Stonewood and Nutter Fort exit.



A pickup truck was heading north on I-79 at about 8:30 a.m. when it collided with a WVDOH mower. Both the driver of the truck and the mower operator received serious injuries and were taken by HealthNet to the hospital. The driver of a third vehicle was also injured.



Northbound lanes of I-79 remained closed as of 9:30 a.m.



The WVDOH urges all motorists to pay attention behind the wheel, particularly when traveling through work zones. Five people were killed in work zone crashes on West Virginia highways in 2023. The previous year, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276.​​