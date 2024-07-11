Cruiser Bikes Global Market 2024 To Reach $87.78 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.5%

Cruiser Bikes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cruiser bikes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $66.47 billion in 2023 to $70.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to state-sponsored cyber warfare, increasing cyber threat landscape, globalization of cyber conflict, military integration of cyber capabilities, rise of nation-state threat actors.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cruiser bikes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $87.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to AI and machine learning integration, expansion of attack surfaces, 5g technology vulnerabilities, hybrid warfare strategies, emergence of non-state actors.

Growth Driver Of The Cruiser Bikes Market

Increasing demand for luxury motorcycles is expected to propel the growth of the cruiser bikes market going forward. Luxury motorcycles refer to premium two-wheeled vehicles that offer a combination of advanced engineering, top-tier craftsmanship, and exceptional performance. Cruiser bikes are a type of luxury motorcycle because of their high-end features, premium materials, comfort-oriented design, and relaxed riding experience.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cruiser bikes market include Honda Motor Company, Suzuki Motor Company, Hyosung Corporation, Yamaha Motor Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Polaris Inc., Harley Davidson Inc., The Husqvarna Group, Bajaj Auto Limited, Hero Moto Corp, TVS Motor Company, Ducati Motor Holding, Royal Enfield, Triumph Motorcycles Ltd., Zero Motorcycles Inc., Big Dog Motorcycles, SWM Motorcycles, Cleveland CycleWerks, UM-Motorcycles , Zhongneng Vehicle Group, Arch Motorcycle Company, Boss Hoss Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycles, BMW Motorrad, Jawa Moto.

Major companies operating in the cruiser bikes market are increasing their focus on introducing entry-level cruiser bikes through collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market. Entry-level cruiser bikes are a category of motorcycles characterized by their relatively modest engine displacements, typically below 500 CC.

Segments:

1) By Engine Capacity: Less Than 500 Cubic Capacity (CC), 501cc to 1000 Cubic Capacity (CC), More Than 1000 Cubic Capacity (CC)

2) By Price: Low, Mid, High

3) By Application: Daily Commute, Touring

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cruiser bikes market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of cruiser bikes.

Cruiser Bikes Market Definition

Cruiser bikes refer to a type of motorcycle designed for a relaxed and comfortable riding experience over high-speed performance. These bikes typically have low seat heights, allowing riders to place their feet flat on the ground when stopped.

Cruiser Bikes Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cruiser Bikes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cruiser bikes market size, cruiser bikes market drivers and trends, cruiser bikes market major players, cruiser bikes competitors' revenues, cruiser bikes market positioning, and cruiser bikes market growth across geographies. The cruiser bikes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

