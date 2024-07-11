Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental bone graft substitutes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.86 billion in 2023 to $4.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing dental procedures, rising dental restoration needs, expanding aging population, increase in cosmetic dentistry procedures, preference for minimally invasive dentistry, patient demand for aesthetic solutions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dental bone graft substitutes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing emphasis on preventive dentistry, increasing demand for implant dentistry, focus on bioactive and biomimetic materials, expansion of dental tourism, shift towards holistic and patient-centric dentistry.

Growth Driver Of The Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the dental bone graft substitute market going forward. Dental disorders refer to a group of medical conditions and health issues that specifically affect the oral cavity, which includes the teeth, gums, tongue, lips, cheeks, palate, and other structures within the mouth. Dental bone graft substitutes are used to treat dental disorders to address bone deficiencies in the jaw or to support dental implant placement that involves transplanting bone tissue to the affected area to provide a structure for new bone growth.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dental bone graft substitutes market include Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew PLC, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, ZimVie Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., LifeNet Health, RTI Surgicals Inc., Dentium Co. Ltd., Orthofix Medical Inc., BioHorizons Inc., Keystone Dental Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Sunstar Group, Collagen Matrix Inc., OsteoMed LLC, Ace Surgical Supply Co. Inc., Salvin Dental Specialties Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical Inc., Botiss biomaterials GmbH, Curasan Inc., Novabone Products LLC, Biomatlante S.A, Carmell Therapeutics Corp., Neobiotech Co. Ltd., Silfradent S.r.l.

Major companies operating in the dental bone graft substitute market are developing innovative products such as regenerOss CC allograft particulate and regenerOss bone graft plug to provide reliable services to customers. RegenerOss CC allograft particulate is a dental bone graft substitute material with a natural blend of cortical and cancellous bone particles to promote bone regeneration in the oral cavity, and RegenerOss bone graft plug is a dental bone grafting solution to fill extraction sockets and periodontal defects.

Segments:

1) By Type: Xenograft, Allograft, Autograft, Other Types

2) By Material: Hydroxyapatite, Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Other Materials

3) By Mechanism: Osteoconduction, Osteoinduction, Osteogenesis, Osteopromotion

4) By Application: Ridge Augmentation, Sinus Lift, Socket Preservation, Periodontal Defect

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the dental bone graft substitutes market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of dental bone graft substitutes.

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Definition

Dental bone graft substitutes refer to biocompatible substances used in oral and maxillofacial surgery to promote bone regeneration and restore lost or damaged bone tissue in the jaw or oral cavity. These materials are employed when a patient lacks sufficient natural bone volume or density, often due to tooth extraction, periodontal disease, trauma, or other dental conditions.

