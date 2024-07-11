Echocardiography Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.33 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

Echocardiography Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The echocardiography market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.65 billion in 2023 to $1.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental awareness, government incentives, rising fuel costs, urbanization trends.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The echocardiography market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to infrastructure development, regulatory policies, consumer awareness and acceptance, battery technology advancements, economic factors.

Growth Driver Of The Echocardiography Market

The rising incidence of cardiovascular illnesses is expected to propel the growth of the echocardiography market going forward. Cardiovascular illnesses, also known as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), refer to a group of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels. Echocardiography is a critical diagnostic tool in the assessment and management of cardiovascular illnesses which uses ultrasound technology to create detailed images of the heart's structure, chambers, valves, and blood flow patterns.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the echocardiography market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Ecare Medical Technology, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., St. Jude Medical Inc., Carestream Health, Bracco S.p.A., Toshiba Medical Systems, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA.

Major companies operating in the echocardiography market are developing technologies, such as VeriSight Pro, to gain a competitive edge in the market. VeriSight Pro reduces the need for general anesthesia accelerates workflows, increases efficiency, and broadens treatment options.

Segments:

1) By Test Type: Transthoracic Echocardiography, Transesophageal Echocardiography, Stress Echocardiography, Other Test Types

2) By Technology: 2D, 3D And 4D, Doppler Imaging

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the echocardiography market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of echocardiography.

Echocardiography Market Definition

Echocardiography is a non-invasive medical imaging technique that uses high-frequency sound waves, known as ultrasound, to create detailed images of the heart's structure, size, and function. It is commonly used by healthcare professionals, particularly cardiologists, to assess the health and functioning of the heart.

Echocardiography Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Echocardiography Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on echocardiography market size, echocardiography market drivers and trends, echocardiography market major players, echocardiography competitors' revenues, echocardiography market positioning, and echocardiography market growth across geographies. The echocardiography market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

