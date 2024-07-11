Submit Release
PWSC INQUIRY UPDATE: PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) Shareholders are Reminded to Contact the Schall Law Firm about Investigation into the Company’s Deal Price

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top law firm The Schall Law Firm is investigating the PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (“PowerSchool” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PWSC) buyout by Bain Capital.

The investigation focuses on determining if the PowerSchool board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders. The Company announced on June 7, 2024, that “it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Bain Capital in a transaction valuing the Company at $5.6 billion.”

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

