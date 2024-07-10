Connecticut Fisherman Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

A Connecticut man pleaded guilty today to evading taxes on income he earned as a commercial fisherman.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Brian Kobus, of Durham, Connecticut, worked as a commercial fisherman and deckhand for fishing companies in Massachusetts. After each fishing trip, the companies paid him by check. Despite receiving over $1.4 million in fishing income between 2011 through 2013, and 2017 through 2021, Kobus did not file federal income tax returns or pay the taxes that he owed. To conceal the source and disposition of his income from the IRS, Kobus regularly cashed his paychecks from the fishing companies and used the cash to fund his lifestyle. In total, he caused a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $377,839.90.

Korbus is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 16 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Matthew L. Cofer of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Victor Wild for the District of Massachusetts are prosecuting the case.