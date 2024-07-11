Hinds County Disaster Recovery Center to Close July 13

MADISON, Miss. – The Disaster Recovery Center in Hinds County operated by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and FEMA will close permanently at 2 p.m. July 13.

The center is located at:

Hinds County

Hinds County Public Works Department parking lot (look for the FEMA and MEMA signage)

10000 I-20 Frontage Road

Bolton, MS 39041

Even though centers are closing, FEMA is still on the ground in Mississippi to help homeowners and renters recover from the April 8-11, 2024, storms.

FEMA will continue to receive and process appeals, assist applicants with questions and help survivors apply for assistance. Survivors can contact FEMA by:

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Going online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA mobile app

Visiting the remaining open Disaster Recovery Center in Humphreys County

Survivors have until August 9, 2024, to apply for assistance.

The following center will be open until further notice:

Humphreys County

Humphreys County Multipurpose Building (look for the FEMA and MEMA signage across the street from Willard Jack Trucking)

417 Silver City Road

Belzoni, MS 39038

Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Centers are closed on Sunday.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, check the status of their application, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at

800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information on recovery from the April tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4790. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.