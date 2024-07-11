One Year Later, Vermont Continues to Make Progress Recovering from Severe Storms, Flooding, Landslides, and Mudslides

From July 7-21, 2023, heavy rain across Vermont drove rivers to near record levels causing historic and catastrophic flooding. In Montpelier, the Winooski River crested at 21 feet, reaching a height not seen since the 1920s and leading to the rescue of over 100 people from flooded cars and homes.

On July 14, 2023, President Joseph Biden declared a Major Disaster for the state of Vermont making federal funding available to affected individuals in Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties. Federal funding was also made available to state and eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations in Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties.

One year later, families, businesses, and communities continue to rebuild with the help of federal assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. So far, $25,987,190.49 has been approved for Individual Assistance and $50,580,607.19 has been obligated for Public Assistance. The state has also prioritized mitigation efforts, a program with $1,141,512.00 designated to support rebuilding stronger in Vermont.

During a press conference held yesterday, Governor Phil Scott thanked FEMA and Federal Coordinating Officer William Roy for being with the state every step of the way through the response and recovery.

“We’ve made great progress in helping Vermont recover from this disaster and I want to thank Governor Scott and the Vermont Emergency Management Agency for being excellent partners throughout the process,” said Roy. “I also want to thank the FEMA employees who deployed to Vermont; your selfless services embodies our agency’s mission of helping people before, during, and after disasters.”