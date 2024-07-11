Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol

CANADA, October 7 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Washington, D.C., United States of America.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Yoon reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strong friendship between Canada and Korea, including in areas of mutual interest. They underscored the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship and welcomed the launch of the Canada-Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership action plan in the near future. They also looked forward to the High-Level Foreign and Defence Policy Dialogue (2+2).

The leaders highlighted Canada and Korea’s expanding trade and investment relationship, including exploring opportunities for defence industry co-operation. They reiterated their commitment to keep working together to grow their economies. They also discussed future opportunities to align priorities between Canada’s G7 and Korea’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation presidencies in 2025.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Yoon highlighted the importance of the NATO Alliance, including its partnerships with the Indo-Pacific, in upholding global peace and security. They agreed to remain in regular contact to advance issues of common interest, including challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.