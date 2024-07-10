Army Reserve Ambassador for Maryland receives public service decoration

99th Readiness Division –

U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Edna W. Cummings of Maryland received the Patriotic Public Service Award June 13 during an annual training workshop held here at 99th Readiness Division headquarters.

The award, which stated that Cummings’ “remarkable voluntary efforts exemplify outstanding public service and enhanced the awareness and understanding of the vital role of the Army Reserve,” was presented by Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, 99th RD commanding general.

Cummings is the owner of Cummings & Cummings, LLC, Management and Proposal Consulting Services. She holds a master’s degree in foundations of education from Troy State University and a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Appalachian State University. She is a former member of the 6888th Monument Committee and Appalachian State University’s Selection Board for Fleming Scholarship, and was vice chairman of the Governance Committee, Foundation Board of Directors, Appalachian State University. She is a life member of the Reserve Officers Association, the Military Officers Association of America, the Association of the United States Army and The ROCKS Inc.

Cummings retired from the Army in 2003 as a colonel. Her key assignments include reserve forces advisor to U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense, chief of emergency operations (Army G-3) at the Pentagon, and Military Support to Civil Authorities officer and personnel officer for Response Task Force East, First U.S. Army. She holds a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve and to serve as a vital bridge in the nation’s states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits.

Ambassadors provide Community Outreach assistance to Army Reserve members/families, other military personnel/families as needed, and provide feedback on plans, programs and needs to the Commander of the Army Reserve, the Regional Support Commander and to local USAR Commanders.