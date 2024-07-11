Azure Printed Homes and CR Investments Announce Collaboration to Establish New Manufacturing Plant in Bennett, CO
New plant will create 50 jobs and produce 100 affordable homes, enhancing sustainability and community development in Bennett, CO
We are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge 3D printing using recycled materials technology to Colorado. This is a significant step towards making more affordable and sustainable housing in Colorado.”BENNETT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azure Printed Homes of Colorado, LLC, a subsidiary of Los Angeles, CA-based Azure Printed Homes, Inc. ("Azure") and CR Investments LLP ("CRI") are pleased to announce reaching an agreement to establish Azure’s manufacturing plant in Bennett, Colorado. This strategic partnership aims to advance the construction of affordable, sustainable housing through innovative 3D printing technology.
Under the terms of the agreement, CRI will construct a 20,000 square foot manufacturing plant for Azure in Bennett, CO. Azure is a recipient of the loan award made possible through the Proposition 123 Affordable Housing Financing Fund, announced earlier this year by Governor Polis. The program offers low-cost financing options for innovative housing manufacturing facilities, including offsite 3D-printed homes.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with CR Investments to bring our cutting-edge 3D printing technology to Colorado," said Ross Maguire, CEO of Azure Printed Homes. "This partnership marks a significant step towards making affordable and sustainable housing accessible to more Colorado communities."
"We are excited to work with Azure Printed Homes to develop innovative housing solutions that are both affordable and environmentally friendly," said Russell MacLennan, Partner at CR Investments. "This project will not only create homes for the community but also generate 50 new jobs, contributing to the local economy."
The construction of the manufacturing plant is expected to commence this fall, with the first homes to be delivered within 60 days of the plant's completion. The entire project aims to be completed within 12 months of the plant's finalization.
Azure will showcase one of its small homes at Colorado Tiny House Festival on July 13 & 14, 2024 being held at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton, CA
Azure Printed Homes - Our Process